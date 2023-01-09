State of the Program: Ole Miss men’s basketball

I know I shouldn’t have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I’m not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don’t have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men’s basketball team. I can, however, share what I’ve seen and offer my thoughts. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

Clear? Okay. Let’s get into it.

The last basketball column I wrote came before Christmas, right after the Rebels suffered a humiliating loss to a North Alabama team with previously zero wins against a Power Five opponent. At the time, it was obviously rough for all involved, but surely something good was going to come out of it sooner rather than later right?

Sadly, I’m wrong.

The Rebels lost their next three games to begin SEC play 0-3. Surprisingly, it’s not the worst SEC start in recent memory just yet. In 2019-2020, the Rebels started SEC play 0-5 and would go on to finish 6-12 in conference play. That bad record would be one-upped two seasons later, last season, where the Rebels finished 4-14. Dating back to last season, Ole Miss has lost 12 of its last 13 conference games, counting the early SEC Tournament exit last season and the current SEC losing streak is currently sitting at eight. That’s a dangerous position for a program to be in.

Sure, the Rebels played some of the better teams in the conference lately, on paper that is. But this is what everyone on that team signed up for. They were going to have to play them eventually. They possibly could’ve won two of the last three. Tennessee and Mississippi State didn’t really play well either. Shoot, Mississippi State was begging them to make it a nail-biting game late with all those missed free throws. What has been the elephant in the room in every loss this season? Yup. Offensive ineptitude.

Ole Miss is averaging 67.7 points per game. In their last six games, the most they’ve scored was 65… against North Alabama. They’ve shot .429 as a team, with many buckets being close range or around the goal. From three? 29 percent. Defense, rebounding, toughness, 50-50 balls, all that can only do so much. You have to capitalize on the other end. This team knows that. It’s a simple game, hence the name basketball.

Every season since the NCAA Tournament 2018-2019 team, the Rebels have averaged fewer and fewer points per game collectively. From 75.5, to 69, to 68.8, to 68.1 and now currently at 67.7. That first season, Ole Miss had a trio of All-SEC caliber guards, one of which is playing in the NBA. Terence Davis, Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler were all recruited under a different regime too. As far as players that have left the program over the last five seasons, look at them now, all thriving away from Oxford. Austin Crowley excelling in Hattiesburg, Jarkel Joiner at NC State, Blake Hinson at Pitt, KJ Buffen at UAB. Is that all a coincidence?

While yes, the schedule gets a little bit easier down the stretch, big opportunities to make a statement have gone down the drain. Plus, the black eye of North Alabama will still be there no matter what happens down the road. It’s not out of the possibility that this team can get out of the current muck and get a couple wins, but it may not mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

Business decisions will be made at the end of the season one way or another. I take no pleasure in writing this. As someone who’s spent a sizable chunk of my life watching Ole Miss basketball, it hurts to say that this is where the program is at. It’s in trouble. It’s defcon one. And dammit, I want this team to prove me and others wrong like baseball did. The difference was that baseball actually had a national championship caliber team that simply couldn’t get it together for the longest time. This basketball team hasn’t gotten it together when it’s mattered yet. And if they don’t, changes are likely to come. Having said all that, it’s a long season and anything can happen, in theory.

Ole Miss will be back inside the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, January 10 when they host the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8 pm CT and can be seen either on ESPN2 or ESPNU and can also be listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Inside The Rebels will be on site to provide updates, notes, facts, observations and more.

Buckle up, it could be a bumpy two months. But that’s why we play the games first.