State of the Program: Breaking Down The Present And Future Of The Notre Dame Offense

The Notre Dame offense struggled for much of the 2022 season, but the future looks much brighter heading into the 2023 campaign. Perhaps that’s optimism based on how well the unit looked in the Bowl game, but I’m of the view this is a Talented group of returning players that adds an extremely Talented group of newcomers with a strong Assistant coaching staff.

Will that turn into improved production? We’ll see. Irish Breakdown looks at the current state of the Irish program, with a view on the present and future of the Notre Dame offense.

