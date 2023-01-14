State of the Program: Breaking Down The Present And Future Of The Notre Dame Offense

The Notre Dame offense struggled for much of the 2022 season, but the future looks much brighter heading into the 2023 campaign. Perhaps that’s optimism based on how well the unit looked in the Bowl game, but I’m of the view this is a Talented group of returning players that adds an extremely Talented group of newcomers with a strong Assistant coaching staff.

Will that turn into improved production? We’ll see. Irish Breakdown looks at the current state of the Irish program, with a view on the present and future of the Notre Dame offense.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman is a former defensive coordinator, and the expectation was that he would continue Notre Dame’s strong defensive performances. Ironically, the best hires he made this past offseason were on offense and special teams.

During the show we discussed the current Offensive coaching staff, and how Freeman brought in two of the best coaches in the business in Harry Hiestand and Deland McCullough. We also broke down the quality first years of wide receivers Coach Chance Stuckey and tight ends Coach Gerard Parkerand what we expect from both in year two.

It’s a big year for Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees. In each of his first three seasons running the Irish offense, Rees has shown potential as a game planner and play caller, but consistency has been an issue. Heading into 2023 he now has a lot more personal experience, he has a strong supporting cast from a coaching standpoint, the Irish Landed an impact transfer quarterback and the Talent around that quarterback is quite good.

Simply put, it’s time for Rees to turn his potential into production, develop a more consistent offense and get the offense to start playing at a much higher level. The defense has carried Notre Dame for years, and we break down why we think the offense could change that, and why it needs to change that.

We also go position by position and discuss the current state of the Notre Dame offense, which included a discussion about the sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner and why he’s still very important to the future at Notre Dame.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter