State high school football teams arrive in Fargo early to beat Storm – InForum

FARGO — Graupel fell heavy as the New Salem-Almont Holsteins got off the bus at West Acres, and it didn’t take the football team long before they found the food court at the mall to get some calories before a workout in the afternoon.

But while the boys from 11-0 New Salem don’t play until tomorrow, they have been in town since last night to get ahead of the winter Storm

“We’re here, we’re safe and honestly we can just focus on the game and just play,” Wyatt Kuhn, a New Salem-Almont player, said.

“I think it just takes a lot of pressure off of us, to make sure that we know we’re here, (and) don’t have to worry about it Thursday or Friday,” Levi Becker, another player, said.

It was a good decision. On the way to Fargo, the team bus passed a pileup near Jamestown on Wednesday night.

“It was a mess when we drove by,” said Holsteins Coach Steve Kleinjan.

The boys spent a lot of time watching TV. There wasn’t much horseplay in a hotel pool. It’s state tournament time.

“So far, it has been really smooth, the kids have done great. I’m not crazy about two nights in a hotel before (a) Championship game, but so far, so good, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to get good concentration tonight, and get them guys to bed early and get ready to play football tomorrow,” Kleinjan said.

Their team meeting looked like an NFL film watch room.

“What we’re going to do is just go through our agenda for today,” Kleinjan told his team in a hotel meeting room.

About a quarter-mile away from the New Salem-Almont Holstein’s hotel, the Cavalier Tornadoes (11-0) are at the Wyngate by Wyndham hotel. They traveled early to get ahead of the Storm too.

“It was nice to get down here. It was nice to get checked into the hotel, know that we’re here. We don’t have far to go, just go across town a couple of times,” said Cavalier Coach Mitch Greenwood .

“The roads were pretty bad, but it’s just nice that we’re here,” said Levi Hinkle, a Cavalier player.

“Personally I slept pretty well. Me and my roommate, we each had our own beds, so it was pretty easy to sleep,” Landon Carter, another Cavalier player, said.

WDAY’s day-long coverage of the Dakota Bowl begins at 9 am