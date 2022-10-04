State handball academy set up in Tenali for Rs 20 lakh in Andhra Pradesh- The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), in association with Tenali Double Horse, has set up a handball academy at ASN Stadium in Tenali at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. As per the instructions of SAAP Managing Director N Prabhakar Reddy, officials conducted State-level Under-18 handball selections on May 27 and 28. As many as 60 boys participated in the selections.

Of them, 20 boys were selected to provide training to them under the aegis of the handball academy from August 1.

Speaking to TNIE, SAAP handball Coach Nagaraju said, “The selected boys are being given free coaching at the academy. While SAAP is providing free accommodation, Tenali Double Horse is sponsoring boarding and sports kits. Education, food and all other necessities are being provided to them free of cost.”

Madhu, a handball player of Tenali, “We are getting coaching of high standards from experienced coaches at the academy. I hail from a poor family and can’t afford to join a private academy to get training in handball. A strict regimen of diet is being implemented in the academy. We are also getting a free college education, besides coaching in handball.”

Naveen Kumar of Vizianagaram opined that getting selected for training in handball at the academy was a turning point in his career. Naveen who won a Bronze medal at the national junior handball competitions in 2020, is determined to become an international player. Local industrialists and sportspersons have donated `15 lakh for the development of the academy. It will be inaugurated by Sports Minister RK Roja soon.