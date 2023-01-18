State Grants Go To Three Arts Groups In Brewster, Mahopac

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY — Three arts groups, two in Brewster and one in Mahopac, have won Grants from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Grants are part of a record level of state funding through NYSCA to support more than 1,200 organizations and 426 artists statewide as they return to pre-pandemic levels of activity. “Funding for the arts enriches the quality of life in our communities in so many ways, and it is also a proven economic multiplier in terms of an investment,” said State Sen. Pete Harckham, announcing the $280,000 in state Grants awarded to 14 arts organizations in the 40th Senate District. “I truly appreciate and thank the New York Council on the Arts for its strong and steady support of artistic endeavors and the continuous development of local arts groups and artists.”

The NYSCA funding is separated into three categories: Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, and Special Opportunities, which helps to support apprentices and Performing arts residencies. Organizational support Grants of $10,000 went to three Putnam groups: the Putnam Arts Council, the Southeast Museum Association and the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition.

In addition, the Putnam Arts Council won a Support for Artists Award of $24,750 for contract Migration and recordkeeping organization. Putnam Arts Council programs include exhibitions, Art in Public Places, workshops in the visual and performing arts, a summer arts program, concerts, theater performances, advocacy, technical assistance workshops, studio tours and special events. It is based in Mahopac.

The Southeast Museum offers exhibits on the history of the Town of Southeast, including the early American Circus, the Harlem Line Railroad, the Tilly Foster Mine, the Borden Milk Condensery, and the Croton Reservoir System, as well as changing exhibits that draw on its extensive collection of Americana reflecting 19th century material culture. It is housed in the historic Old Town Hall in Brewster. The Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition is dedicated to creating and sustaining cultural arts in the region, including lectures, theater, dance, film, music, visual arts, and inclusive community events. It is spearheading the Restoration of the Old Town Hall and operates the Studio Around the Corner there.

Support for Organizations Awards were also granted in the 40th Senate District to: Caramoor Center for the Arts: $40,000

Copland House: $40,000

Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art: $25,000

Katonah Museum of Art: $30,000

KinoSaito Arts Center: $25,000

Paramount Hudson Valley Arts: $49,500

Taconic Opera: $30,000 Support for Artists Awards were also granted to: Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation: $10,000 to support Michael Feigenbaun and a project Integrating beatboxing and body percussion into various African American musical genres

Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation: $10,000 for a production called The Wanderlust

Bethany Arts Community: $27,000 for rehearsal and performance spaces