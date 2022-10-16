STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE MUSIC ARTS PROGRAM PRESENTING FALL CONCERTS | KMMO

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program is scheduled to present its fall Instrumental and vocal concerts on separate nights this week. The Concert Band will perform at 7 pm Tuesday, October 18 and the Chamber and Jazz Choirs will perform at 7 pm Thursday, October 20. Both events will take place in Stauffacher Theater on the Sedalia campus.

SFCC instructor Joe Schreimann will direct the Concert Band and Jazz Combo. At 6:30 pm, the Jazz Combo will perform pre-concert music. The band performance features four compositions that present a patriotic, historical theme: “Nathan Hale Trilogy” by James Curnow; “Lincolnshire Posy” by Pearcy Grainger; “Prospect” (Hymn for Band)” by Pierre La Plante; and “Torch of Liberty” by Karl King.

SFCC Music Arts program Coordinator and instructor Dr. Christopher Kindle will direct the Chamber and Jazz Choirs. Gwen Kappelman is the accompanist, and Russ Schupp is the percussionist. The choirs will perform songs that offer a variety of music from smooth and uplifting jazz tunes such as “One Voice,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “I Feel the Earth Move” to formal, Classical compositions such as “Festival Sanctus ” and “Psalm of Hope.”

Admission to both concerts is free on a first come, first served basis.