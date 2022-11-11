State Champs! Network: 2022 Boys Soccer Finals Highlights
Derek Huisman ♦ Holland Christian
Soccer ♦ Senior
The senior defender has been part of one of the toughest goal-preventing units all season, but Saturday also scored his first high school goal – which became the eventual game-winner as Holland Christian defeated Grosse Ile 2-0 in the Division 3 Final at Comstock Park. Huisman’s goal came off a corner kick with 23:53 to play. The Championship was the Maroons’ first since 2003, and they finished the fall 20-1-3.
Huisman’s role on defense was much more substantial this season. Holland Christian gave up only seven goals, with 18 shutouts – the shutouts are tied for ninth-most in one season in MHSAA history, and the goals allowed are tied for seventh fewest. Playing defense, Huisman generally doesn’t get involved offensively when his team has a corner kick. But given the magnitude of the game, they decided to join the mix – and capitalized on the opportunity.
