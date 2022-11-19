State Champs! Girls volleyball pulls from behind in epic final to take state title

Please Support Local Advertisers

WORCESTER — In an absolutely nerve-wracking game, the girls varsity volleyball team won the Division 4 state championship for the second year in a row.

Well. 1 seed Ipswich Tigers pulled off a reverse sweep by beating No. 3 seed Joseph Case High School of Swansea 3-2. The match took place in Worcester State University Saturday morning.

Grace Sorensen holds the Trophy aloft

“It was crazy,” said senior Carolyn Bailey after the game. “Case was a lot better than we were expecting. But we learned how to work around it.”

The Tigers got off to a strong start in the first set and built up a five-point lead at 15-10. But the Case Cardinals slowly pulled back and tied the score at 17. They then began to inch ahead only for the Tigers to pull even at 19.

Despite fighting on, Ipswich lost the first set by four points.

The second set was much the same. The teams fought for each score and were tied at 15 each when Ipswich began to inch away. The Tigers built up a lead at 20-16 but luck and determination saw the Cardinals win that set 21-25 again.

Celebrating as teammates run by are, from left: Jenny White, Alexandra Marino, Rachel Alleva and Grace Sorensen

Playing the best out of five sets, the third was crucial for Ipswich.

Asked what kind of talk she gave to the team after the second set, Coach Staci Sonke said, “It’s just reminding them of all the good things we’ve done during the season. They’re a great team, and they know they are a great team. Sometimes it just takes that little bit extra.”

Key points led to some intense celebrations

“Our Coach said, ‘Let’s reverse sweep’,” said co-captain and senior Rachel Alleva after the game. “And then we all said, ‘OK, Let’s win in three’ so we went out with all the energy. It was point for point like the last game. We kept our serves aggressive. We found our spots, we found the holes on the court. We tipped aggressively, we played aggressively and we played smart,” she said.

Co-captain and senior Grace Sorensen said something similar about the team’s attitude. “We just know, this is it. It’s the last game, so we pushed even harder,” she said. “It was the kick. We know it’s go time. We gotta go.”

More Celebration

She credited Carolyn Bailey, “our libero. She didn’t let anything drop. Emily [Hannibal] stepping in as a DS [defensive specialist] was unreal. Our right side played super smart. They found holes and that was what we needed.”

Alleva said, “In the sense that we lost we were all playing individually but in the sense that we won, we were all playing as one person. We worked together.”

Claire Buletza (8) is substituted on for Tess O’Flynn

“In the first two sets, I think our energy was super low,” said senior Kendra Brown. “In our huddle before the third set, it was, ‘We have nothing to lose. It’s all or nothing.”

“We’re a fighting team and we had that mental advantage,” she said.

Tess O’Flynn (14) and Rachel Alleva

Alivia Mossler agreed. She said team members didn’t let the situation get into their heads. “I just got it together and thought of the big picture, which was the whole team.”

Third set

The Tigers looked like a different crew in the third set. They seized the lead early and, despite determined opposition from Case, held on to that lead to take the set 25-18.

Ella Stein and Rachel Alleva

The Tigers started the fourth set much the same way but found their lead evaporating when Case pulled even at 16-16. However, the body language and dynamic at that point from the Tigers was of a team acting like it was going to win.

It was a point-for-point fight again and Case even pulled ahead at one point, 19-20. However, the Tigers ultimately took that set 25-21.

Coach Staci Sonke with Carolyn Bailey

Coming into the last set, it was all to play for. The fifth set in volleyball is played to 15 but, like all sets, the team must win by two points.

At this stage, the noise level in the Gymnasium was deafening and only got louder after each point was scored. The set tied nine times and looked worried for the Tigers when they found themselves down 8-10.

More Celebration

Asked how the team handles the pressure, Sonke said, “It’s making sure they can take breaths and reset themselves every time the whistle blows.”

“It’s also reminding them that the only way you win a close match like that is by staying aggressive and making sure that if we’re tipping, we’re tipping to spots and not just tipping to get the ball over.”

Rachel Alleva (16) goes on for Kendra Brown

Tipping was used a little more than in the past game since both sides seemed to be able to recover from many of the hard hits sent their way.

After tying the game at 10-10, the Tigers pulled ahead and the situation looked hopeful for them at 14-12. But, the game was also on the line for Case and they clawed back to tie at 14-14.

From left to right: Kendra Borwn, Ella Stein, Carolyn Bailey and Grace Sorensen

They then pulled ahead to 14-15 only for Ipswich to tie it up again. The Tigers went to 16-15 only to see Case tie again. However, Ipswich was able to rack up the two points needed to seal the deal at 18-16.

Lineup stats

Kendra Brown: 3 aces, 4 digs, 28 assists; Ella Stein: 8 aces, 8 kills, 10 digs; Addison Pillis: 12 kills, 2 aces, 6 blocks, 5 digs; Emily Hannibal: 2 assists, 8 serve receptions, 1 dig; Tess O’Flynn: 24 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs; Claire Buletza: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Rachel Alleva: 3 kills, 1 dig; Sophie DeGrappo: 5 kills; Alivia Mossler: 2 digs, 15 service attempts, 2 aces; Carolyn Bailey: 20 digs, 61 serve receptions; Grace Sorensen: 21 kills, 6 aces, 16 digs.

Some of the Ipswich supporters