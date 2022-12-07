State Champions lead JWS’ Volleyball All-American Second Team
With the high school volleyball season wrapped up, Just Women’s Sports has new honors to bestow upon the nation’s top high school student-athletes.
JWS is proud to announce its All-American girls volleyball teams, honoring 24 of the top high school players in the nation, including 10 Seniors on the Second Team.
Learn more about these outstanding athletes below, including what college they plan to attend. Find our selections for the All-American First Team here and look out for our profile of the JWS Player of the Year next week.
Second Team
Eloise Brandewie, Bishop Hartley (Ohio), Sr. | MB
278 kills, 97 blocks, 66 digs, 22 aces
Ohio State
The Under Armor All-American led the Hawks on a program-record 14-match winning streak, averaging four kills per set at an incredibly efficient .554 hitting percentage.
Brooke Bultema, Ursuline Academy (Ohio), Sr. | MB
376 kills, 107 blocks, 33 aces
Kentucky
The 6-foot-3 force averaged more than four kills and one block per set, leading the Lions to a Division I state championship and a top-15 national ranking.
Saige Damrow, Howards Grove (Wis.), Sr. | Libero/OH
301 kills, 329 digs, 73 aces
Badger State
Standing at 5-foot-8, Damrow averaged 4.4 kills per set and 4.8 digs per set in leading Howards Grove to a state championship.
Charlie Fuerbringer, Mira Costa (Calif.), Jr. | S
119 kills, 284 digs, 72 blocks, 34 aces
Badger State
Fuerbringer quarterbacked a Mustangs offense that averaged 13 kills per set while ascending to a top-10 national ranking.
Nayeli Gonzalez, Cornerstone Christian (Texas), Sr. | OH/MH
573 kills, 117 blocks, 91 digs
Iowa State
The leader of the nation’s No. 2 team, Gonzalez averaged more than four kills per set as the Warriors beat California powers Marymount and Mira Costa.
Ashley Mullen, Liberty (Mo.), Sr. | S
1,124 assists, 202 digs, 71 kills, 65 aces, 37 blocks
UCLA
The Under Armor All-American averaged more than 10 assists per set, leading the Blue Jays to a 35-win season and surpassing 3,000 career assists.
Skyler Pierce, Olathe Northwest (Kan.), Jr. | OH
488 kills, 248 digs, 44 blocks, 44 aces
Nebraska
One of the top junior recruits in the country, Pierce has already surpassed 1,000 career kills and still has one high school season remaining.
Jurnee Robinson, Mauldin (SC), Sr. | OH
538 kills, 324 digs, 51 aces, 51 blocks
LSU
Robinson, an Under Armor All-American, averaged over five kills per set on a .446 hitting percentage and chipped in defensively with more than three digs in five sets to lead Mauldin to a state title.
Ava Sarafa, Bloomfield Hills Marian (Mich.), Sr. | S
1,359 assists, 291 digs 98 kills, 54 blocks, 47 aces
Kentucky
One of the nation’s assist leaders, Sarafa quarterbacked a dominant offense that propelled the Mustangs to a third consecutive Division I state title.
Kyndal Stowers, Guyer (Texas), Sr. | OH
274 kills, 170 digs, 35 blocks, 19 aces
Baylor
Stowers averaged 5.5 kills per set on a .348 hitting percentage, leading Guyer to the state quarterfinals.
Sydney Schnichels, Willmar (Minn.), Sr. | OH
490 kills, 232 digs, 51 aces, 28 blocks
Minnesota
Schnichels was named Minnesota’s Ms. Baden Volleyball after a stellar five-year career, finishing with 1,324 kills, 697 digs and 170 blocks.
Ella Swindle, Rock Bridge (Mo.), Sr. | S
841 assists, 230 digs, 171 kills, 81 blocks, 41 aces
Texas
Another Under Armor All-American, Swindle averaged nearly nine assists this season and finished her high school career with more than 3,000 assists.
Phillip Suitts is a contributing writer at Just Women’s Sports. He has worked at a variety of outlets, including The Palm Beach Post and Southeast Missourian, and done a little bit of everything from reporting to editing to running social media accounts. He was born in Atlanta but currently lives in wintry Philadelphia. Follow Phillip on Twitter @PhillipSuitts.