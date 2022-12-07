State Champions lead JWS’ Volleyball All-American Second Team

With the high school volleyball season wrapped up, Just Women’s Sports has new honors to bestow upon the nation’s top high school student-athletes.

JWS is proud to announce its All-American girls volleyball teams, honoring 24 of the top high school players in the nation, including 10 Seniors on the Second Team.

Learn more about these outstanding athletes below, including what college they plan to attend. Find our selections for the All-American First Team here and look out for our profile of the JWS Player of the Year next week.

Second Team

Eloise Brandewie, Bishop Hartley (Ohio), Sr. | MB

278 kills, 97 blocks, 66 digs, 22 aces

Ohio State

The Under Armor All-American led the Hawks on a program-record 14-match winning streak, averaging four kills per set at an incredibly efficient .554 hitting percentage.

Brooke Bultema, Ursuline Academy (Ohio), Sr. | MB

376 kills, 107 blocks, 33 aces

Kentucky

The 6-foot-3 force averaged more than four kills and one block per set, leading the Lions to a Division I state championship and a top-15 national ranking.