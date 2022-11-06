State Champions Crowned in Nebraska High School Volleyball

The 2022 Nebraska high school volleyball season came to its conclusion Saturday as six state Champions were crowned on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Gothenburg appeared in its first ever state championship match as they met Grand Island Central Catholic for the C1 state title. The Lady Swedes put up a tough fight but fell short falling 3-1. GICC was dominant in set #1 winning 25-12 but Gothenburg came back to tie the match winning set #2 25-23. GICC would win the third 25-17 and close it out in the fourth 25-17. Gothenburg was led by Clara Evert who finished with 12 kills and 15 digs. Lucy Ghiafan of GICC was dominant at the net finishing with 28 kills as the Lady Crusaders claimed their 11th state volleyball title. Gothenburg finishes the season at 33-4. Minden swept North Bend Central in the C1 3rd place consolation match 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.

Championship Saturday started with the D2 Championship which turned into a five set thriller. Top seed Howells Dodge outlasted the #2 seed Overton 3-2 (25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12).

Cedar Catholic claimed the D1 Championship edging top seed Norfolk Catholic in the final 3 sets to 2. The teams went back and forth with Cedar Catholic winning sets 1 and 3 and Norfolk Catholic winning sets 2 and 4 but Cedar Catholic would win the race to 15 in the fifth 15-7.

Linoln Lutheran won its second consecutive state title on Saturday. Lincoln Lutheran won the C1 Championship last year and claimed the class C2 title this year with a straight set sweep of Archbishop Bergan in the Championship match 25-18, 25-22, 25-15. Lutheran went through the state tournament without dropping a set and finished the season undefeated with a record of 40-0.

Omaha Skutt won its state record 8th consecutive Class B state title. Skutt was down to Elkhorn North 2 sets to 1 but came back to win set #4 25-16 and won the fifth 15-11.

Papillion La Vista South won the Class A Championship defeating Omaha Westside 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17)