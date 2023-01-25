State Champion Langley HS Golf Team Honored By Fairfax County Board

MCLEAN, VA — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday honoring the Langley High School Saxons Golf Team for its accomplishments in 2022 and its seven-year streak of winning state championships.

The resolution was requested by Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust. Al Berg, the long-time Coach of the Langley High School Golf Team, and members of the team accepted the Honor at Tuesday’s meeting. Last fall, the Langley Saxons won their seven straight state golf championships in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 category. Langley has now won a total of 11 state titles, also a record for the VHSL’s largest enrollment classification.

Back to back to back to back to back to back to back to back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lDwptZLDgS

— langleysports (@langleysports) October 11, 2022 The 2022 state championship was held in October at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Floyd Kellam High School of Virginia Beach came in second to Langley High School. Langley junior Alina Ho’s shot a 3-under-par 67, including four birdies on the last seven holes, to win the individual state title. More than two decades ago, the VHSL made an adjustment in the length of the course for boys and girls, “resulting in a true co-ed sport — the only one,” Berg said in an email to Patch. Prior to the adjustment, girls had to play from the same tees as the boys. Today, girls play at about 85 percent of the boy’s distance.

Last September, Langley High School also won the two-day Liberty District tournament at Herndon Centennial Golf Course. The win was the school’s eighth consecutive district title. “Be it resolved, that the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of all Fairfax County residents, does hereby congratulate the Langley High School Saxons Golf Team and Coach Al Berg on their seventh straight state championship,” the resolution reads.

Berg, who has coached golf at Langley High School for 26 years, attributes a large part of the team’s success to the great support from the school and community. After retiring as a Fairfax County teacher 12 years ago, Berg moved to Richmond, but decided to coach one more year after the team had a strong 2010 season.

“We won states that year and I haven’t been able to quit as long as I have such tremendous support from the school, parents, River Bend Country Club, and most of all, the talented and dedicated players that keep coming out,” Berg said. As with the most successful athletic programs, once a level of excellence has been achieved, it typically keeps building, according to Berg. “Right now, all the returning players have a strong desire to keep this amazing streak going — seven state championships in a row, an all-time record!” they said.