State Champion Flint Hill volleyball players chosen all-state

The state Champion and undefeated Flint Hill Huskies girls volleyball team dominated the Division I all-state selections with five players chosen to the first team and two to the second.

Leading the first-team high-school selections from the 36-0 Squad was junior outside hitter and all-state Player of the Year Mickhaila Murray. She had 281 kills, 257 digs and 55 aces for the Huskies.

Others on the first team were senior Sydney Bryant and juniors Renee Jones, Ryla Jones and Natalie Nguyen.

Making second team was sophomore Isabelle Bardin and freshman Evie Huang.

Sponsored

Flint Hill was 3-0 in the state tournament, defeating No. 3 seed Norfolk Academy, 3-1, in the Championship match. The top-seed Huskies downed Episcopal, 3-0, in the semifinals and Bishop Ireton, 3-0, in the first round.

The state championship was Flint Hill’s fifth in a row and 12th overall.

Prior to the state, Flint Hill won the Independent School League AA Division tourney with a 3-0 mark, defeating second-seed Georgetown Day, 3-0, in the final.

The Huskies lost just one set the entire season, coming in the first set of the state final.

Sonya Meyer and Alexandra Carbonara were other top players for the Huskies.