State Arts Council opens applications for an arts workforce-development grant program

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for a new grant program that supports RI’s existing arts workforce development programs for arts and culture organizations, culturally specific organizations, and secondary schools.

The Build the Future Grant, supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will prepare RI Residents for employment in the creative sector as part of the state’s recovery from the pandemic. The launch of this program coincides with October being Arts and Humanities Month in RI, whose theme is Culture Builds the Future.

The deadline to apply for a Build the Future Grant is Friday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m

“Rhode Island’s momentum in workforce development initiatives continues with our State’s Arts Agency releasing a new grant program dedicated to arts skills training and secondary education that will bolster our already thriving creative economy,” Governor McKee said. “Congratulations to RISCA on providing another key investment in improving the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

“As our creative community emerges from the effects of the pandemic, RISCA is taking the opportunity provided by ARPA recovery funds to build a strong future of well-trained, educated, sustainable and thriving arts and culture professionals,” Executive Director Lynne McCormack said. “These Grants will bring important funding to Rhode Islanders who want to strengthen, formalize or begin Careers in the arts with the creative skills necessary for a 21st century workforce.”

