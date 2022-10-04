State Arts Council opens applications for an arts workforce-development grant program

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for a new grant program that supports RI’s existing arts workforce development programs for arts and culture organizations, culturally specific organizations, and secondary schools.

The Build the Future Grant, supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will prepare RI Residents for employment in the creative sector as part of the state’s recovery from the pandemic. The launch of this program coincides with October being Arts and Humanities Month in RI, whose theme is Culture Builds the Future.

The deadline to apply for a Build the Future Grant is Friday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m

“Rhode Island’s momentum in workforce development initiatives continues with our State’s Arts Agency releasing a new grant program dedicated to arts skills training and secondary education that will bolster our already thriving creative economy,” Governor McKee said. “Congratulations to RISCA on providing another key investment in improving the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

“As our creative community emerges from the effects of the pandemic, RISCA is taking the opportunity provided by ARPA recovery funds to build a strong future of well-trained, educated, sustainable and thriving arts and culture professionals,” Executive Director Lynne McCormack said. “These Grants will bring important funding to Rhode Islanders who want to strengthen, formalize or begin Careers in the arts with the creative skills necessary for a 21st century workforce.”

The Build the Future Grant program provides between $10,000 and $40,000 to support existing arts workforce development programs for secondary schools, arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations. Qualifying programs will be ones that offer arts career entry, advancement, education and/or technical training to a cohort group of individuals age 14 and older.

To answer questions about Build the Future Grants and to assist in the application process, RISCA has scheduled a virtual workshop and office hours throughout October. RSVP is required for all workshops and one-on-one meetings. Visit www.arts.ri.gov to learn more.

