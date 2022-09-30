State AA golf: Behind McGreevey’s 65, Capital boys take lead





HELENA — The Glacier boys golf team forged a one-stroke lead over Butte Thursday at the State AA golf tournament. The rub is Helena Capital went way low.

With Joe McGreevey shooting a 6-under 65 and teammate Dutch Teders fired a 70, the Bruins took a 14-stroke lead after 18 holes at the two-day tournament, played at Green Meadows Country Club.

Home cooking never hurts, but McGreevey was lights out, with five birdies, one bogey and an eagle on No. 11. The Bruins have 295 strokes, and Glacier is next at 309, followed by Butte.

Tyler Avery is one of two plate rs to shoot 73 Thursday; they sit tied for fifth. Teammate Trevor Cunningham shot 76, and Tanyon Murray and Trey Engellant each carded 80s.

The tournament concludes Friday, on the same circuit.

Flathead is eight strokes off a top-three Trophy finish at 316. Nick Duboise led the Braves with a 78; Dylan Morris and Tyler Williams each shot 79 and Noah Hannah had an 82.

The girls team race seems to be coming down to Billings West (328) and Billings Senior (334). Gallatin is a distant third at 368.

Bella Johnson of West fired a 73 to build a three-stroke lead over Senior’s Kenzie Walsh.

In third with a 78 is Glacier’s Chloe Tanner; her teammate Kenna Sandler shot a 96 and the Wolfpack sits seventh in the team standings.

Flathead’s top golfer Thursday was McKinlie Murer at 103.

Western AA

Thursday

Green Meadows CC, Helena

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Helena Capital 295; 2, Glacier 309; 3, Butte 310; 4, Billings Skyview 27; 5, Flathead 318; 6, Bolzeman 326; 7, Billings West 327; 8, Gallatin 329; 9, Missoula Sentinel 342; 10, Missoula Hellgate 368.

Top 15 Individuals

Joe McGreevey, Capital 65

Dutch Teders, Capital 70

Jack Prigge, Butte 72

Logan Connolly, Skyview 72

Gavin Klein, 73 of Gallatin

Tyler Avery, Glacier 73

Jackson Eckley, Billings Senior 76

Cooper Bourret, 76 Bozeman

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 76

Tye Boone, Skyview 77

Tyler Brunner, Senior 77

Kyler Meredith, Capital 77

Brenner Booth, Butte 78

Nick Dubois, Flathead 78

Palmer Coleman, West 78th

James Pinski, CMR 78

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 78

Kaden Yaeger, Big Sky 78

Gage Grevious, Senior 78

Glacier — Avery 73, Cunningham 76, Tanyon Murray 80, Trey Engellant 80, Jonah Wyunne 95.

Flathead — Dubois 78, Dylan Morris 79, Tyler Williams 79, Noah Hannah 82, Korbin Eaton 92.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Billings West 328; 2, Billings Senior 334; 3, Gallatin 368; 4, Bozeman 374; 5, Great Falls CMR 387, 6, Missoula Hellgate 390; 7, Glacier 413; 8, Capital 426; 9, Butte 435.,

Individual Top 15

Bella Johnson, West 73rd

Kenzie Walsh, Senior 76

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 78

Addiley Lloyd, 80 of Gallatin

Hanna Boyd, Great Falls 80

Becca Washington, Senikor 81

Anna Stensrud, 82 Hellgate

Mielle Kavan, West 83

Megan Voegele, West 85

Kira Connell, Bolzeman 85

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86

Lauren Mayala, Senior 87

Annika Brocklebank, West 87

Hayden Trost, West 87

Avery Fawsett, Senior 90

Glacier — Chloe Tanner 78; Kenna Sandler 96; Braelyn Ryan 117; Sophia LeDuc 122; Abbi Townsend 130.

Flathead—McKinlei Murer 103; Becfca Vosen 108; Madi Mahar 116.