State AA golf: Behind McGreevey’s 65, Capital boys take lead
HELENA — The Glacier boys golf team forged a one-stroke lead over Butte Thursday at the State AA golf tournament. The rub is Helena Capital went way low.
With Joe McGreevey shooting a 6-under 65 and teammate Dutch Teders fired a 70, the Bruins took a 14-stroke lead after 18 holes at the two-day tournament, played at Green Meadows Country Club.
Home cooking never hurts, but McGreevey was lights out, with five birdies, one bogey and an eagle on No. 11. The Bruins have 295 strokes, and Glacier is next at 309, followed by Butte.
Tyler Avery is one of two plate rs to shoot 73 Thursday; they sit tied for fifth. Teammate Trevor Cunningham shot 76, and Tanyon Murray and Trey Engellant each carded 80s.
The tournament concludes Friday, on the same circuit.
Flathead is eight strokes off a top-three Trophy finish at 316. Nick Duboise led the Braves with a 78; Dylan Morris and Tyler Williams each shot 79 and Noah Hannah had an 82.
The girls team race seems to be coming down to Billings West (328) and Billings Senior (334). Gallatin is a distant third at 368.
Bella Johnson of West fired a 73 to build a three-stroke lead over Senior’s Kenzie Walsh.
In third with a 78 is Glacier’s Chloe Tanner; her teammate Kenna Sandler shot a 96 and the Wolfpack sits seventh in the team standings.
Flathead’s top golfer Thursday was McKinlie Murer at 103.
Western AA
Thursday
Green Meadows CC, Helena
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Helena Capital 295; 2, Glacier 309; 3, Butte 310; 4, Billings Skyview 27; 5, Flathead 318; 6, Bolzeman 326; 7, Billings West 327; 8, Gallatin 329; 9, Missoula Sentinel 342; 10, Missoula Hellgate 368.
Top 15 Individuals
Joe McGreevey, Capital 65
Dutch Teders, Capital 70
Jack Prigge, Butte 72
Logan Connolly, Skyview 72
Gavin Klein, 73 of Gallatin
Tyler Avery, Glacier 73
Jackson Eckley, Billings Senior 76
Cooper Bourret, 76 Bozeman
Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 76
Tye Boone, Skyview 77
Tyler Brunner, Senior 77
Kyler Meredith, Capital 77
Brenner Booth, Butte 78
Nick Dubois, Flathead 78
Palmer Coleman, West 78th
James Pinski, CMR 78
Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 78
Kaden Yaeger, Big Sky 78
Gage Grevious, Senior 78
Glacier — Avery 73, Cunningham 76, Tanyon Murray 80, Trey Engellant 80, Jonah Wyunne 95.
Flathead — Dubois 78, Dylan Morris 79, Tyler Williams 79, Noah Hannah 82, Korbin Eaton 92.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Billings West 328; 2, Billings Senior 334; 3, Gallatin 368; 4, Bozeman 374; 5, Great Falls CMR 387, 6, Missoula Hellgate 390; 7, Glacier 413; 8, Capital 426; 9, Butte 435.,
Individual Top 15
Bella Johnson, West 73rd
Kenzie Walsh, Senior 76
Chloe Tanner, Glacier 78
Addiley Lloyd, 80 of Gallatin
Hanna Boyd, Great Falls 80
Becca Washington, Senikor 81
Anna Stensrud, 82 Hellgate
Mielle Kavan, West 83
Megan Voegele, West 85
Kira Connell, Bolzeman 85
Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86
Lauren Mayala, Senior 87
Annika Brocklebank, West 87
Hayden Trost, West 87
Avery Fawsett, Senior 90
Glacier — Chloe Tanner 78; Kenna Sandler 96; Braelyn Ryan 117; Sophia LeDuc 122; Abbi Townsend 130.
Flathead—McKinlei Murer 103; Becfca Vosen 108; Madi Mahar 116.