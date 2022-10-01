State A golf: Smith, Whitefish boys third; Polson girls lead field





HAMILTON — Whitefish’s Billy Smith sits in third after the first round of State A golf on Friday, trailing leader Aubrey Kelley by five strokes.

Livingston’s Kelley fired a 68, and Polson’s Carson Hupka shot a 71. Defending Champion Carson Hackmann of Laurel is in fifth.

Smith’s teammate, Johnny Nix, is tied for 12th after shooting a 79.

Laurel leads Livingston and Polson by 10 strokes for the boys’ team title.

Polson has a comfortable lead on Livingston for the girls’ team title with 379 strokes to second place Frenchtown’s 400.

Frenchtown sophomore Katie Lewis built a nine-stroke lead over Miles City’s Karsyn Swigart, carding a 77.

Ashley Maki of Polson shot an 87 and sits in third and her teammate Kila Cannon is in a tie for sixth. Alyssa Pretty on Top of Ronan is tied for fourth place.

Class A State Golf

Hamilton Golf Club

Hamilton

Boys

First Round

Team scores: Laurel 302, Livingston 312, Polson 312, Whitefish 314, Hamilton 318, Corvallis 335, Lewistown 340, Billings Central 343.

Top 15 Individuals

Aubrey Kelley, Livingston 68

Carson Hupka, Polson 71

Billy Smith, Whitefish 72

Max Cianflone, Hamilton 73

Cameron Hackmann, Laurel 74

Eli Weisenberger, Laurel 75

Ryder Lee, Miles City 75

Sam Norman, Laurel 76

Brady McCollum, Laurel 77

77 Jackson Heath, Hamilton

Hunter Emerson, Polson 78

Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston 79

Brady Powell, Corvallis 79

Johnny Nix, Whitefish 79

Matthew Peschel, Whitefish 80

Kyle Kennah, Laurel 80

Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 80

Girls

Team scores: Polson 379, Frenchtown 400, Hamilton and Laurel, 401, Billings Central 406, Livingston 420, Sidney 428, Ronan 490.

Top 15 Individuals

Katie Lewis, Frenchtown 77

Karsyn Swigart, Miles City 86

Ashley Maki, Polson 87

Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood 92

Alyssa Pretty on Top, Ronan, 92

Jori Haugen, Billings Central 94

Kila Cannon, Polson 94

Camille Poncin, Livingston 95

Clare Konen, Polson 95

Shea Reber, Havre, 95

Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 96

Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 96

Molly Cooney, Laurel, 98

Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton 98

Madisen Harada, Laurel, 98

Grace Martello, Frenchtown 98

Stella Jaffe, Whitefish 99

Aubrielle Grandpre, Livingston 99;