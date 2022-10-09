STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Coeur d’Alene boys third in playoff in 5A; Sandpoint girls third in 4A





Fifteen players walking down the fairway decided places 3-5 at the state 5A boys golf tournament Saturday at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg.

Coeur d’Alene won a three-team playoff with Boise and Highland, beating Defending Champion Boise on the third hole for third.

“It was crazy,” Coeur d’Alene boys Coach Chase Bennett said. “Everyone hits and you throw out one score. Highland was eliminated after the first hole, then Boise and us tied on the second hole and we finally won it on the third playoff hole.”

The top four teams earned trophies.

Bennett credited Luke West — the team’s Lone senior — for keeping the team calm in the final moments.

“He really stepped up when we needed him,” Bennett said. “They were able to talk back and Forth and Luke really played a big role in sealing the deal.”

Coeur d’Alene shot 620 and finished three shots behind Madison for second. Eagle won the state title with a 595.

“With all the teams equally talented, it’s a great finish for us,” said Bennett, whose team posted a 303 on Saturday, the second-best team score in the second round. “After that first day, it could have gone either direction. It was so close with five schools right there. But our guys showed up when it counted and the pressure was on. And we needed that for sure.”

Coeur d’Alene junior Trey Nipp finished tied for eighth, and sophomore Grant Potter was 10th.

“They were both mentally tough,” said Bennett, whose Vikings were third at state last spring, before 5A and 4A golf was switched to the fall in Idaho for a two-year trial run. “They didn’t let the pressure, nerves and environment get to them. All five of our guys did an incredible job.”

Madison’s Ashton McArthur shot a 10-under-par 62 on Saturday, finishing with a 133 to win boys medalist.

Rocky Mountain won its third straight girls title with a 655. Coeur d’Alene, which was fifth after the first day, finished sixth with a 739.

4A

Lakeland senior Brady Hanna finished eighth overall in the boys tournament with a 7-over-par 147 at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

“The kid absolutely battled his rear end off, and I’m proud of him,” second-year Lakeland Coach Rick Anderson said. “He shot a (3-over) 73 on Friday with a stomach virus and taped wrist from a sprained wrist. He just played his heart out and didn’t give up when a lot of other kids would have.”

Hanna shot 1-over on the back nine to finish his round on Saturday. Hanna was 30th at state last spring.

“Brady’s the kind of kid that would play golf every day,” Anderson said. “And I’m sure he did during the summer. He hits the ball further than anyone. His course management has improved and he did a good job of mentally figuring out each hole, how to play it and just figured it out. He’s been a Joy to Coach and I’m honored that he’s part of our program and the ability to be around him.”

Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire finished seventh with a 152, leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish.

“The girls played phenomenal,” Sandpoint Coach Mike Deprez said. “Each girl had their score used at least once over the two days so all five girls contributed to the team’s success. You know, I couldn’t be happier with them.

“Our strength is always going to be our depth. It’s not about just one great player. It’s about having a team out there that practices and plays throughout the spring, summer and fall. And that’s that’s a great reason why we did so well.

Sandpoint’s boys finished sixth.

5A

BOYS

At Teton Lakes Golf Course, Rexburg

Par 72

TEAM SCORES — 1, Eagle 300-295—595. 2, Madison 312-305—617. 3, Coeur d’Alene 317-303—620 (won in third hole of playoff). 4, Boise 311-309—620 (playoffs). 5, Highland 317-303—620. 6, Mountain View 321-306—627. 7, Thunder Ridge 326-314—640. 8, Capital 330-314—644. 9, Middleton 326-323—649. 10, Lewiston 354-330—684. 11, Timberline 339-349—688.

STATE MEDALISTS (Top 10) — 1, Ashton McArthur, Madison, 71-62—133. 2, Wheaton Ennis, Eagle, 64-70—134. 4, Trevor Garus, Capital, 70-72—142. T-5, Justin Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 74-72—146, Seth Floyd, Highland, 75-71—146. 7, Carson King, Lewiston, 78-69—147. T-8, Trey Nipp, Coeur d’Alene, 75-73—148, Beau Sahr, Eagle, 76-72—148. 10, Grant Potter, Coeur d’Alene, 78-72—150.

COEUR d’ALENE — t-8, Trey Nipp, 75-73—148. 10, Grant Potter, 78-72—150. T-26, Landon Stringham, 84-77—161, Luke West, 81-80—161. T-42, Jamison Dale, 88-82—170.

GIRLS

Par 74

TEAM SCORES — 1, Rocky Mountain 327-328—655. 2, Mountain View 359-342—701. 3, Boise 346-366—712. 4, Eagle 346-372—718. 5, Lewiston 367-367—734. 6, Coeur d’Alene 364-375—739. 7, Timberline 368-372—740. 8, Highland 381-385—766

STATE MEDALISTS — 1, Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain, 75-79—154. 2, Kelly Goulet, Boise, 77-78—155. 3, Ella Arnzen, Timberline, 84-76—160. 4, Anna DaBell, Rocky Mountain, 80-81—161. 5, Olivia Lammey, Middleton, 80-82—162. 6, Mollie Seibly, Lewiston, 85-78—163. T-7, Megan Quinton, Madison, 84-82—166, Maggie Urian, Rocky Mountain, 85-81—166. 9, Sammy Saroyan, Mountain View, 89-79—168. 10, Lilly Miller, Mountain View, 85-86—171.

COEUR d’ALENE — 17, Hayden Crenshaw, 88-91—179. t-22, Payton Blood, 88-95—183. 27, Taylor Potter, 91-94—185. T-29, Mady Rily, 97-95—192. 34, Sophia Vignale, 108-95—203.

LAKE CITY — t-40, Joey Heick, 106-109—215.

4A

BOYS

At Sage Lakes Golf Course, Idaho Falls

Par 70

6,600 yards

TEAM SCORES — 1, Bishop Kelly 290-285—575. 2 (road), Shelley 310-302—612; Twin Falls 303-309—612. 4 (road), Preston 317-316—633; Skyline 314-319—633. 6, Sandpoint 325-340—665. 7, Canyon Ridge 340-340—680. 8, Columbia 335-357—692. 9, Jerome 350-344—694. 10, Vallivue 356-370—726.

STATE MEDALISTS (Top 10) — t-1, Dallas Jackson, Bishop Kelly, 70-66—136, Nate Nelson, Shelley, 68-68—136. 3, Derek Lekkerkerk, Twin Falls, 67-71—138. 4, Alex Lui, Idaho Falls, 70-70—140. 5, Niclas Bischoff-Jones, Bishop Kelly, 72-70—142. 6, William Comstock, Bishop Kelly, 71-73—144. 7, Kahne Orr, Minico, 75-70—145. 8, Brady Hanna, Lakeland, 73-74—147. 9, Henry Higham, Shelley, 74-74—148. 10, Owen Pearson, Preston, 73-76—149.

LAKELAND — 8, Brady Hanna, 73-74—147.

SANDPOINT — 20, Jake Samuels, 74-81—155. 23, Joey Axel, 79-81—160. T-34, Austin Dillon, 86-85—171. T-46, Rusty Lee, 86-93—179. 50, Micah Young, 87-95—182.

GIRLS

At Sage Lakes Golf Course, Idaho Falls

Par 70

6,600 yards

TEAM SCORES— 1, Twin Falls 308-292—600. 2, Bishop Kelly 318-315—633. 3, Sandpoint 336-328—664. 4, Skyline 355-340—695. 5, Minico 369-367—736. 6, Century 381-378—759. 7, Canyon Ridge 395-383—778. 8, Shelley 413-380—793. 9, Emmett 412-421—833.

STATE MEDALISTS (Top 10) — 1, Ava Schroeder Twin Falls, 65-64—129. 2, Lauren Assand, Century, 71-74—145. 3, Hailee Cole, Skyline, 74-72—146. 4, Claire Hall, Vallivue, 73-74—147. T-5, Allison Shockey, Minico, 72-79—151, Cierra Bohrn, Twin Falls, 79-72—151. T-7, Taylor Mire, Sandpoint, 75-77—152, Cara Carter, Bishop Kelly, 73-79—152. 9, Ava Young, Minico, 78-76—154. 10, Margaret Smock, Bishop Kelly, 80-75—155.

SANDPOINT—t-7, Taylor Mire, 75-77—152. 11, Alexa Tuinstra, 76-81—157. T-22, Audrey Sheffler, 92-86—178. 24, Demi Driggs, 99-84—183. 25, Raegan Samuels, 93-91—184.