STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Coeur d’Alene boys fifth after first day in 5A tournament





After the first day of the two-day state 5A golf tournament on Friday, the Coeur d’Alene boys sit in fifth place, 18 shots off the lead, following a 318 at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg.

“Everyone’s spirits are good right now,” Coeur d’Alene boys Coach Chase Bennett said. “Their attitudes are good right now. They think first is still an option right now.”

Coeur d’Alene junior Trey Nipp is in a three-way tie for seventh with a 3-over-par 75.

“Trey played some good golf today,” Bennett said. “His ball striking was on today and going where he wanted today. He’s got some small adjustments to make on the greens, but he knows the greens a little better and will be ready to go.”

Junior Wheaton Ennis of Eagle, who won the tournament as a freshman in 2021, is the boys leader with an 8-under-par 64. Eagle leads with a 300 after the first day.

Coeur d’Alene’s girls are currently fifth with a 364, five shots back of Mountain View of Meridian for fourth.

“I think for both the boys and girls that they understand each shot they’re playing now,” Coeur d’Alene girls Coach Jeff Lake said. “It’s close right now, but we’re in a good position.”

Rocky Mountain, winners of the last two state team titles, lead with a 327.

Lakeland senior Brady Hanna is tied for seventh in the state 4A boys tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls with a 3-over 73.

Bishop Kelly leads the boys tournament with a 290.

Sandpoint’s girls, third after the first round, trail Twin Falls by 28 shots for the team lead, and are 18 shots behind second-place Bishop Kelly.

5A

At Teton Lakes Golf Course, Rexburg

BOYS

Par 72

TEAM SCORES —1, Eagle 300. 2, Boise 311. 3, Madison 312. 4, Highland 317. 5, Coeur d’Alene 318. 6, Mountain View 321. 7 (road), Middleton, Thunder Ridge 326. 9, Capital 330. 10, Timberline 339. 11, Lewiston 354.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1, Wheaton Ennis, Eagle, 64. 2, Trevor Garus, Capital, 70. 3 (road), Ashton McArthur, Madison, Bobby Kincaid, Nampa, 71 5, Landon Gerrish, Centennial, 73. 6, Justin Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 74. 7 (road), Reid Piron, Boise, Seth Floyd, Boise, Mason Dorman, Madison, Zach Shipp, Eagle, Trey Nipp, Coeur d’Alene, 75.

COEUR d’ALENE — Trey Nipp 75, Grant Potter 78, Luke West 81, Landon Stringham 84, Jamison Dale 88.

GIRLS

Par 74

TEAM SCORES — 1, Rocky Mountain 327. 2, Boise 346. 3, Eagle 346. 4, Mountain View 359. 5, Coeur d’Alene 364. 6, Lewiston 367. 7, Timberline 368. 8, Highland 381.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1, Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain, 75. 2, Kelly Goulet, Boise, 77. 3 (road), Olivia Lammey, Middleton, Anna DaBell, Rocky Mountain, 80. 5 (road), Katie Yu, Meridian , Alli Churchman, Boise, 83. 7 (road), Ella Arnzen, Timberline, Megan Quinton, Madison, 84. 9 (road), Lilly Miller, Mountain View, Mollie Seibly, Lewiston, Maggie Urian, Rocky Mountain, 85.

COEUR d’ALENE — Payton Blood 88, Hayden Crenshaw 88, Taylor Potter 91, Mady Rily 97, Sophia Vignale 108.

LAKE CITY — Joey Heick 106.

4A

At Sage Lakes Golf Course, Idaho Falls

BOYS

Par 70

TEAM SCORES — 1, Bishop Kelly 290. 2, Twin Falls 303. 3, Shelley 310. 4, Skyline 314. 5, Preston 317. 6, Sandpoint 325. 7, Columbia 335. 8, Canyon Ridge 340. 9, Jerome 350. 10, Vallivue 356.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1, Derek Lekkerkerk, 67. 2, Nate Nelson, Shelley, 68. 3 (road), Dallas Jackson, Bishop Kelly, Alex Lui, Idaho Falls, 70. 5, William Comstock, Bishop Kelly, 71. 6 , Niclas Bischoff-Jones, Bishop Kelly, 72. 7 (road), Davis Mickelsen, Skyline, Owen Pearson, Preston, Brady Hanna, Lakeland, 73. 10 (road), Jake Samuels, Sandpoint, Logan Rogers, Pocatello, Henry Higham , Shelley, 74.

LAKELAND — Brady Hanna 73.

SANDPOINT — Jake Samuels 74, Joey Aexel 79, Rusty Lee 86, Austin Dillon 86, Micah Young 87.

GIRLS

Par 70

TEAM SCORES — 1, Twin Falls 308. 2, Bishop Kelly 318. 3, Sandpoint 336. 4, Skyline 355. 5, Minico 369. 6, Century 381. 7, Canyon Ridge 395. 8, Emmett 412. 9, Shelley 413. .

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1, Ava Schroeder, Twin Falls, 65. 2, Lauren Aasand, Century, 71. 3, Allison Shockey, Minico, 72. 4 (road), Claire Hall, Vallivue, Cara Carter, 73. 6, Hailee Cole, Skyline, 74. 7, Taylor Mire, Sandpoint, 75. 8 (road), Alexa Tuinstra, Sandpoint, Adri Ruffing, Mountain Home, 76. 10, Ellie Billings, Hillcrest, 77.

SANDPOINT — Taylor Mire 75, Alexa Tuinstra 76, Audrey Sheffler 92, Raegan Samuels 93, Demi Driggs 99.