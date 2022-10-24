State 4A soccer: Holy Family, Skyview enter Playoffs

Posted



monday,

October 24, 2022

10:21 am



AURORA — Holy Family and Skyview high schools earned spots in this year’s class 4A soccer tournament. The Colorado High School Activities Association released the brackets Oct. 24.

The Wolverines have the 18th seed and will travel to 15th-seeded Skyline for a first-round match Thursday, Oct. 27. The Winner gets either Northfield or Erie in the second round Wednesday, Nov. 2. Skyview has a record of 9-2-4 this season.

Holy Family earned the 30th seed and will play at third-seeded Cheyenne Mountain starting at 6 pm Oct. 27. The Winner gets either Summit or Mead in the second round Nov. 2. HFHS has a record of 4-8-3.

Here are the brackets:

2022 CHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships (Colorado) 4A