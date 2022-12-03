Startup’s tech puts golf clubs (and expertise) within reach with on-demand caddies, coaches

Mark Lukenbill is on a mission to make golf a more accessible and enjoyable sport for individuals of all backgrounds, he shared.

“There’s this stigma that golf is an old, rich, white guy sport; but we’re seeing tons of diversity on the course,” said Lukenbill, the founder and CEO of Mpruv Sports and its premier application, Mpruv Golf. “Over the last few years, since COVID, it forced everybody outside and many picked up the game. We’ve seen a lot more young people and groups that may not have felt welcomed playing golf.”

Mpruv Golf — a peer-to-peer, on-demand application for booking coaches, caddies and tee times — aims to drive the golf community forward by making more people feel comfortable. The app also serves as a social networking site for individuals to connect with one another over their shared passion for golf, Lukenbill explained.

The business idea sparked in 2021 after Lukenbill looked into hiring caddies (individuals who carry a player’s club bag and advise them on the golf course and which clubs to use) for a bachelor’s trip, he recalled.

“It was next to impossible to find a caddy here, so then my curiosity snowballed into, how would someone book a [golf] coach?” Lukenbill said. “There’s not one centralized place to go. There are courses that have their professionals, but the issue is that the first open session is 30 to 60 days out. People are dynamic and their interests and focus can change in that amount of time.”

Coaches hired through golf courses have to be certified by the Professional Golf Association (PGA) — a process that is exclusive and expensive, Lukenbill noted.

“At a course, you’re spending $200 an hour for coaching; it’s worth it because they work hard to get that certification — but it’s not accessible for most people,” he continued. “You also often have to buy a package of classes, but you may find out after the first session that the Coach isn’t the right fit for you.”

Around the same time Lukenbill was researching the gaps in the golf industry, his wife was working for Wag! — an on-demand dog walking application that connects dog walkers with pet owners. Walkers are able to set their own rates, and owners leave reviews after each walk.

Wag!’s business model became the blueprint for Mpruv Golf.

“Using a similar business model to Wag!, Mpruv Golf connects people who want to get better with those who can provide that service on their own time,” Lukenbill said. “… I have lots of friends who are really knowledgeable and good at golf, but they’re not good enough to get PGA certified. This app allows them to make a profile and set up lessons.”

Users are able to look through the various coaches’ profiles, check out their social content and then leave a review after a session. Coaches can offer both in-person and virtual lessons, as well as set their rate and schedule. The app is set to be free to download, but Mpruv Golf will charge a transaction fee when a session is booked as a way to monetize the platform, Lukenbill explained.

Players and coaches can also book tee times through Mpruv Golf, he continued — noting the ease and centralization of booking through the app.

Mpruv Golf is currently a team of five, including Moe Hamid, the CTO of Mpruv Golf and founder of Lok Incubator — where he first met Lukenbill.

“[When it comes to Lok Incubator] one thing I look for is that people who are starting startups are really passionate about it,” Hamid shared. “Working with Mark is very special to me because he is passionate about advancing the game of golf and getting more people involved.”

Mpruv Golf is set to launch its beta application in the coming weeks, Hamid noted. The app will officially launch Feb. 24 at the annual Kansas City Golf Show. The weekend-long event runs Friday to Sunday and is anticipated to have about 10,000 attendees.

“We will be doing a demo on the main stage at some point throughout the weekend,” Lukenbill said. “We will also be giving away a lesson too; so if you download the app and fill out a profile, we’ll give you a free swing analysis. It’s going to be a really fun weekend.”

Although Lukenbill’s passion is for the game of golf, his plan is to expand the businesses into other sports, he shared.

“We have a person in Spain who is willing to help us with the Mpruv Soccer product that is coming next,” Lukenbill revealed. “And then we’re going to get into everything from baseball to volleyball — any sport where people want to grow their confidence and get better.”