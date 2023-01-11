Starting OG JD Duplain returning to Michigan State football for final season

Michigan State football is bringing back the entire left side of its starting Offensive line from the final month of the 2022 season. JD Duplaina three-year starter at left guard, announced on Tuesday he is returning to East Lansing for his fifth and final season.

Duplain revealed his decision with a graphic posted to social media that simply said “last ride.” His caption was equally succinct: “unfinished business.”

MSU head coach Mel Tucker last month named Duplain as a player he expected to return to the Spartans in 2023. Starting center Nick Samac recently confirmed he’ll be back for a fifth year, too, which means four of five O-line starters from the last four games of the season are returning to the program, including left tackle Brandon Baldwin and right tackle Spencer Brown.

A 6-foot-4, 300-pound product of Strongsville, Ohio, Duplain received All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions from the league’s coaches and media last fall after starting all 12 games at left guard. Duplain was a 13-game starter in 2021, earning an Honorable mention from the conference media for helping pave the way for the All-American running back Kenneth Walker III‘s standout season. He appeared in every game of the shortened 2020 season, starting the last five, and made 10 Appearances with five starts at a true freshman in 2019, the final season the Spartans were coached by Mark Dantonio.

MSU’s personnel losses along the Offensive line are tackled Jarrett Horstwho started seven games in 2022, starting right guard Matt Carrick and swing backup Brian Greene, who played regularly off the bench at both guard spots.

The Spartans signed two four-star high school offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class in tackle Stanton Ramil and guard Cole Dellinger and added the top-ranked junior college Offensive lineman in Keyshawn Blackstock.