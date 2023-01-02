Starting a fitness goal in 2023? Some expert tips for staying on track

EDINA, Minn. — If you’re starting a health-based resolution in 2023, you’re not alone. For the tens of thousands of Minnesotans who do take on the challenge to live healthier, sometimes sticking to the plan can be the most challenging part.

The Global Health and Fitness Association reports that 80% of people who start a new gym membership in January will quit within the first five months.

“You can have this big overall goal, but without a plan of action to get there, it can be really discouraging, it can be hard to get there without steps to take,” said Taylor Hohmann, Assistant Personal Training Department Head at Lifetime Fitness Edina.

Hohmann says for new members, it takes starting with a plan in mind.

“Everyone is trained to sit down with somebody, go over their health and fitness goals, take a look at what their current statistics are, then come up with a game plan in order to achieve that goal or that resolution,” she said. “It starts with a specific, measurable goal. What is your Ultimate goal, and how are we going to get there? Breaking up the goal into small, achievable parts is what really makes the biggest difference.”

Hohmann says starting in a group fitness class can be a great way to start for someone without gym experience or someone to go with.

Common Mistakes she sees new gym members make are trying to do too much too fast, or having a lack of accountability.

“The biggest reward is seeing someone achieve that weight loss goal or achieve that strength goal,” she said. “For me it is about helping them to live a healthy lifestyle all across the board.”