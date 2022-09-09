Starters for 2022 NFL season announced

After finalizing their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos have now revealed their depth chart for the 2022 NFL season.

Ahead of their Monday Night Football Showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, this is how the Broncos’ depth chart stands going into Week 1.

Offense



Position 1 2 3 4 WR Jerry Jewdy Jalen Virgil LT Garrett Bolles Calvin Anderson LG Dalton Risner Graham Glasgow C Lloyd Cushenberry III Graham Glasgow Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz Luke Wattenberg RT Billy Turner Cam Fleming YOU Albert Okwuegbunam Andrew Beck Eric Tomlinson Eric Saubert WR KJ Hamler Montrell Washington WR Courtland Sutton Tyrie Cleveland RB Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone QB Russell Wilson Brett Rypie

Defense



Position 1 2 3 DE Dre’Mont Jones Matt Henningsen NT DJ Jones Mike Purcell Matt Henningsen DE DeShawn Williams Eyioma Uwazurike SOLB Bradley Chubb Baron Browning Jonathon Cooper ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad ILB Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton WOLB Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto Aaron Patrick LCB Pat Surtain Damarri Mathis RCB Ronald Darby K’Waun Williams Darius Phillips SS Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns Delarrin Turner-Yell FS Justin Simmons PJ Locke

Special Teams



Position 1 2 3 Q Brandon McManus P Corliss Waitman LS Jacob Bobenmoyer KR Montrell Washington Mike Boone Jalen Virgil PR Montrell Washington KJ Hamler

In addition to the players listed on the above depth charts, the Broncos also have cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) scheduled to return from injured reserve later this season.