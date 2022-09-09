Starters for 2022 NFL season announced

After finalizing their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos have now revealed their depth chart for the 2022 NFL season.

Ahead of their Monday Night Football Showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, this is how the Broncos’ depth chart stands going into Week 1.

Offense

Position 1 2 3 4
WR Jerry Jewdy Jalen Virgil
LT Garrett Bolles Calvin Anderson
LG Dalton Risner Graham Glasgow
C Lloyd Cushenberry III Graham Glasgow Luke Wattenberg
RG Quinn Meinerz Luke Wattenberg
RT Billy Turner Cam Fleming
YOU Albert Okwuegbunam Andrew Beck Eric Tomlinson Eric Saubert
WR KJ Hamler Montrell Washington
WR Courtland Sutton Tyrie Cleveland
RB Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone
QB Russell Wilson Brett Rypie

Defense

Position 1 2 3
DE Dre’Mont Jones Matt Henningsen
NT DJ Jones Mike Purcell Matt Henningsen
DE DeShawn Williams Eyioma Uwazurike
SOLB Bradley Chubb Baron Browning Jonathon Cooper
ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad
ILB Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton
WOLB Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto Aaron Patrick
LCB Pat Surtain Damarri Mathis
RCB Ronald Darby K’Waun Williams Darius Phillips
SS Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns Delarrin Turner-Yell
FS Justin Simmons PJ Locke

Special Teams

Position 1 2 3
Q Brandon McManus
P Corliss Waitman
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Montrell Washington Mike Boone Jalen Virgil
PR Montrell Washington KJ Hamler

In addition to the players listed on the above depth charts, the Broncos also have cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) scheduled to return from injured reserve later this season.

