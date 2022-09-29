Start Times, TV Designations Announced For Men’s Basketball Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference released the start times and television designations for nearly all of the Arizona men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

Click here to view the complete schedule

The Defending Pac-12 regular season and tournament Champions will appear on network television five times during the 2022-23 season – three times on FOX, once on ABC and once on CBS.

Download printable version (PDF)

The Dec. 10 Matchup with preseason Big Ten favorite Indiana will be on FOX as well as the New Year’s Eve tussle at Arizona State and the Jan. 28 games at Washington. The Jan. 21 home meeting with UCLA will be on ABC and the Feb. 25 home game against Arizona State was selected by CBS.

Last year in the Championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament, more than one million viewers tuned in on FOX and the same did so for the Wildcats home win over Arizona State on CBS. Both games ranked at the top of the Pac-12 men’s basketball highest rated games for the 2021-22 season.

Arizona will appear on the ESPN family of networks a total of 11 times in 2022-23, including all three games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and the final two games of the regular season at USC and UCLA.

Including the First Watch Red-Blue Game and the exhibition game against Western Oregon on Nov. 1, the Pac-12 Network will televise Arizona 15 times.

The other two games not included in the numbers above will be shown on FS1 – the home game against Washington on Jan. 5 and the road game at Washington State on Jan. 26.

