Start times for third round NCHSAA volleyball state Playoffs 2022
Raleigh, NC — The third round of the NC High School Athletic Association volleyball state Playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, with games held at the higher seed.
Below are the start times for the third round of the state playoffs. All games are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, unless otherwise noted.
4A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times
4A East
- Ashley @ Millbrook
- Cardinal Gibbons @ Chapel Hill
- Green Level @ Pinecrest
- Hoggard @ Middle Creek
4A West
- Ardrey Kell @ Sun Valley
- Marvin Ridge @ Watauga
- South Iredell @ Reagan
- TC Roberson @ Hough
3A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times
3A East
- Carrboro @ JH Rose
- Croatan @ Cape Fear
- First Flight @ Cedar Ridge
- 6:00 PM – West Carteret @ Hunt
3A West
- Forestview @ North Henderson
- Fred T. Foard @ West Rowan
- Lake Norman Charter @ North Iredell
- West Henderson @ Kings Mountain
2A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times
2A East
- Ayden-Grifton @ Farmville Central
- Bartlett Yancey @ Whiteville
- Nash Central @ Midway
- Princeton @ Camden County
2A West
- Mount Pleasant @ McMichael
- North Stanly @ Southwestern Randolph
- Polk County @ East Surry
- West Stanley @ Brevard
1A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times
1A East
- Cape Hatteras @ Neuse Charter
- East Wake Academy @ Perquimans
- Vance Charter @ Roxboro Community
- Woods Charter @ Falls Lake Academy
1A West
- Draughn @ Union Academy
- Murphy @ Bishop McGuinness
- South Stokes @ Mountain Island Charter
- Uwharrie Charter @ Highland Tech
