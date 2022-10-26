Start times for third round NCHSAA volleyball state Playoffs 2022

— The third round of the NC High School Athletic Association volleyball state Playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, with games held at the higher seed.

HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:

Below are the start times for the third round of the state playoffs. All games are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, unless otherwise noted.

To report a start time, please send an email to [email protected]

4A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times

4A East

Ashley @ Millbrook

Cardinal Gibbons @ Chapel Hill

Green Level @ Pinecrest

Hoggard @ Middle Creek

4A West

Ardrey Kell @ Sun Valley

Marvin Ridge @ Watauga

South Iredell @ Reagan

TC Roberson @ Hough

3A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times

3A East

Carrboro @ JH Rose

Croatan @ Cape Fear

First Flight @ Cedar Ridge

6:00 PM – West Carteret @ Hunt

3A West

Forestview @ North Henderson

Fred T. Foard @ West Rowan

Lake Norman Charter @ North Iredell

West Henderson @ Kings Mountain

2A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times

2A East

Ayden-Grifton @ Farmville Central

Bartlett Yancey @ Whiteville

Nash Central @ Midway

Princeton @ Camden County

2A West

Mount Pleasant @ McMichael

North Stanly @ Southwestern Randolph

Polk County @ East Surry

West Stanley @ Brevard

1A Volleyball: 3rd Round Start Times

1A East

Cape Hatteras @ Neuse Charter

East Wake Academy @ Perquimans

Vance Charter @ Roxboro Community

Woods Charter @ Falls Lake Academy

1A West

Draughn @ Union Academy

Murphy @ Bishop McGuinness

South Stokes @ Mountain Island Charter

Uwharrie Charter @ Highland Tech