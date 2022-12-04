Start time announced for Wisconsin volleyball’s next NCAA Tourney match

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will get an earlier start than usual to its third-round game Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers will face Big Ten Conference Rival Penn State at approximately 5 pm at the UW Field House. Their match will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first regional semifinal match at the Field House between Florida and Pittsburgh, which begins at 2:30 pm

The Badgers didn’t drop a set in their first two NCAA Tournament matches and have won 20 consecutive matches overall. UW has advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in each of its 10 seasons under Coach Kelly Sheffield.

The Badgers won both matches against Penn State this season. They swept the Nittany Lions in late September at the Field House. Sarah Franklin and Devyn Robinson both finished with 12 kills in that match.

The rematch in University Park, Pennsylvania, was much tighter, with the Badgers prevailing in five sets. Robinson led UW with 17 kills, while Danielle Hart added 13.

The Badgers could have the opportunity to avenge one of their three losses this season if they can beat Penn State for a third time. Florida plays in the first regional semifinal. The Gators beat the Badgers in five sets earlier this season in a match at the Kohl Center. UW set the all-time regular-season attendance record in that loss. But Florida will have to get past Pittsburgh, which reached the Final Four last season.

The regional final between the two winners Thursday will be at 7 pm Saturday at the Field House.