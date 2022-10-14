Start time and how to watch Brazil v Serbia, plus Italy and USA for Bronze

Brazil are the only team standing between Defending Champions Serbia and a second straight crown at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

The Brazilians reached their first final in 12 years by beating Italy 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19) in the semis on Thursday (14 October). They’ve never won the title before.

The 2018 winners Serbia beat Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champions United States in the semi-final 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23) to secure their spot in the gold medal match, with Captain Tijana Boskovic (pictured) scoring 33 points.

Volleyball 2022 Women’s World Championship form so far

Serbia were the only side to have gone through the initial rounds with a perfect record.

Tijana Boskovicthe top scorer at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 and the former Women’s world record holder for Spike speed (110.3 km/h), has led her teammates to a perfect record in the tournament so far.

Brazil have five Olympic medals to their name including two Olympic titles but have never won a world gold. Their clean win streak in the second phase and their performances in the knockout stages show that the Tokyo 2020 silver medalists, led by Gabriela ‘Gabi’ Guimaraesare coming into form at the right time.

When and where are the 2022 Volleyball Women’s World Championship medal Finals taking place?

The final and playoff for Bronze will be played in Apeldoorn, Netherlands on Saturday 15 October. Earlier rounds of the tournament were also held in Gliwice, Poland.

2022 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships knockout phase schedule and results

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST) which is 2 hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Tuesday 11 October 2022

Quarter-final 1, 5pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Italy beat People’s Republic of China,

Quarter-final 2, 5.30pm Gliwice, Poland – U.S. beat Turkey

Quarter-final 3, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brazil beat Japan

Quarter-final 4, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland – Serbia beat Poland

Wednesday 12 October 2022

Semi-final 1, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland – Serbia beat USA.

Thursday 13 October 2022

Semi-final 2, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brazil beat Italy.

Saturday 15 October

3rd – 4th place match, 4pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Italy v USA.

1st – 2nd place match, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Serbia v Brazil.

Are there any Paris 2024 Olympic qualification spots on offer at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship?

There are no direct qualification places for Paris 2024 at this event.

France have already qualified a women’s and a men’s team as hosts.

For the remaining 11 quotas for each gender, six will be defined by three Olympic Qualification Tournaments, to be played in September and October 2023.

The five remaining Olympic places will be decided using the FIVB rankings in June 2024.

How to watch FIVB Women’s World Championships 2022

Matches from the 2022 World Championships will be shown on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in some regions.

Action is also available on the FIVB’s own Volleyball TV subscription streaming service.