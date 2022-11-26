Stars visit the Avalanche after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -137, Stars +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado has gone 8-5-1 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 2-5-1 in one-goal games.

Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 5-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars rank 10th in NHL play with 75 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous Matchup 3-2 in a shootout. Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals with five assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Robertson has scored 16 goals with 15 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .