Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores a great goal

Marc-Andre Fleury put on a show but it wasn’t enough to boost the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas outshot the Wild 43-25 and skated away with a 4-1 win in St. Paul.

The first three Dallas goals were tipped in front of the night, two of them Bouncing wildly off the ice and by Fleury, who had very little chance to stop any of the Stars’ goals. Despite allowing three (two on the power play), Fleury was outstanding.

