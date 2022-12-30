Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores a great goal

Marc-Andre Fleury put on a show but it wasn’t enough to boost the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas outshot the Wild 43-25 and skated away with a 4-1 win in St. Paul.

The first three Dallas goals were tipped in front of the night, two of them Bouncing wildly off the ice and by Fleury, who had very little chance to stop any of the Stars’ goals. Despite allowing three (two on the power play), Fleury was outstanding.

The fourth goal was flipped into an empty net by Tyler Seguin late in the third period.

On the other end of the rink, the Wild dinged the posts numerous times, including on a third-period power play when Jordan Greenway hit the post square on a tremendous scoring chance in front of the net.

Just minutes later, with Dallas on a power play and leading 2-1, Jamie Benn scored to make it a 3-1 game with under six minutes to play. That was the dagger.

Minnesota’s Lone goal was a thing of beauty by Kirill Kaprizov, who shot from inside the end line and bounced the puck off Jake Oettinger and into the net for a goal in the first period.

It was Kaprizov’s 20th goal in 34 games this season. He had 14 goals through 34 games last season when he finished with 47 goals and a franchise record 108 points.

Dallas was 2-of-3 on the power play, outshot Minnesota by 18 and won 44 of 63 faceoffs to keep constant pressure on the Wild defense. It was the Wild’s worst performance on faceoffs this season.

That dominant performance is why the Stars lead the Central Division with 50 points, eight points in front of the third-place Wild.

Up next: Wild vs. St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve.