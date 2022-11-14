Stars Rookie Matěj Blümel’s first NHL goal came at an ideal time for his family

PHILADELPHIA — Just 2:36 into the first period, Matěj Blümel scored his first career goal by beating Felix Sandstrom with a backhand after a feed from Tyler Seguin.

“It felt awesome, especially my family can watch it back home,” Blümel said. “Just another dream come true.”

The afternoon start meant the game started at 7 pm in Czechia, an easier viewing for Blümel’s family than the 2:30 am start for the Sharks game. Blümel said he had not checked his phone yet, but expected it “to be buzzing.”

In his NHL debut on Friday, Blümel nearly scored on a Breakaway during his second shift. Before the game, DeBoer said he hoped Blümel would build on that.

“Sometimes, it’s how you score and that was a skilled play,” DeBoer said after the game. “That was an NHL skilled goal. It wasn’t an accident. He’s shown that he’s got the skill to play at this level.

“He’s getting more comfortable every time we stick him out there for a shift. Nice for him to get rewarded early because you don’t want to go too many games without getting something, especially an Offensive player like him.”

Blümel said after the Breakaway on Friday, he texted with a couple Czech goalies that he knew that gave him tips. One was Dominik Frodl, his teammate in Czechia. The other was Matěj Tomek, who was a 2015 Flyers draft pick.

“We’ve been texting the past couple days,” Blümel said. “He knows Carter Hart really well, I thought Carter Hart was going to be playing. They didn’t.”

He also credited goaltending Coach Jeff Reese with the Scouting report on Sandstrom: “Looks like the goalie Coach did a good job.”

Blümel appears to be providing a boost that the second line has been looking for all season. Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin have played with five right wings this season. Marchment has one goal in his last 13 games. Seguin has one in the last 11.

Before the game, DeBoer was asked how he helps Marchment and Seguin get through their dry spell.

“Communication, but you’ve got to help yourself,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to fight your way through it. There are no easy answers at this level to start scoring again in this league. You’ve got to work for it.”

Seguin has had two goals taken off the board following reviews in the last two games, so maybe Blümel is the right fit on that line?

“He’s got that pop to his game where you know he can help us out and get in there on forechecks,” Pavelski said. “He’s around the puck, he’s strong, he shoots it well. He does a lot of little things. He’s a hockey player. I think, when you look at him, that’s what you look at. He doesn’t shy away from things.”

Rare occurrence: The three-point night for Lindell was the fourth of his career and first since Jan. 3, 2020, the game immediately after the Winter Classic.

“Just happy to score for the team, and nice to produce in the o-zone, too,” Lindell said.

Lindell scored on a point shot that appeared to bounce off Flyers defenseman Justin Braun. He also had secondary assists on Blümel and Glendening’s goals.

“He’s such a big body, so heavy and hard to play against,” DeBoer said. “He has some Offensive skill. We talked at the beginning of the season that we were going to ask all our defensemen to help out a little bit. He’s been really good at both ends for us.”

Another accolade: Pavelski’s goal on Sunday was the 429th of his career, which tied him with Bill Guerin for eighth place among American-born skaters in NHL history.

“You always looked up to those guys,” Pavelski said. “It’s good to see them still going in.”

He scored Sunday the way he’s scored many goals before: by tipping it at the net front.

“When I’m really dialed in, I think there’s times, depending on the angle of the shot, you’re trying to pull it certain areas and do things like that,” Pavelski said. “Sometimes, you just have a lane and you’ve got to get a little lucky, too.”

Gurianov out: Forward Denis Gurianov missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, but DeBoer said the team expects him to be available at some point on the trip through Tampa Bay and Florida.

