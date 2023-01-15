Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski’s 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 6 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars’ 6-5 loss.

Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home. The Golden Knights have a +20 scoring differential, with 141 total goals scored and 121 conceded.

Dallas has a 13-7-4 record in road games and a 25-12-7 record overall. The Stars have given up 117 goals while scoring 151 for a +34 scoring differential.

The Matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 29 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Pavelski has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper-body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body), Nick Caamano: out (back).

