Starkville product Ethan Pulliam staying home to handle football and baseball duties at MSU

To play multiple sports at a high level is never an easy task, but to do it in the Southeastern Conference is beyond special.

That’s what Starkville’s multi-sport star Ethan Pulliam is going to attempt to do and for those who have watched him work over the years, they don’t doubt that he’s going to accomplish it. In front of a packed Auditorium at SHS, the longtime Mississippi State baseball commitment got a chance to announce that he will also play football for the Bulldogs next season as a punter.

Growing up a Bulldog, Pulliam couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. They felt destined to play for the Maroon and White.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment all of my life,” Pulliam said. “As a kid, you always dream about going to the next level and playing for your dream college. To finally make it official feels good. People are asking me if I’m staying home and I really want to stay home not just for the city, but for the fanbase. Win or lose, the fans have always had the team’s back whether it’s football or baseball. It means a lot to me.

“It means everything. Whether it’s the M over S on my hat or being on the baseball or football field, I’m going to go all out 110% every game whether we win or lose. I’m going to go all out.”

The talented athlete has always made it look easy in whatever he took on, but it didn’t come free. Pulliam has put in the work. He’s been a diligent worker on whatever field he Touched but most importantly has taken care of his work in the classroom, where he has been knocking off college courses since he was a freshman.

Pulliam was a soccer and a baseball player first and the diamond is where he first earned major recruiting attention when he committed to Chris Lemonis and the Bulldogs right at the start of the Pandemic in March of 2020.

Since starting with the varsity team his eighth-grade year in 2019, Pulliam has batted .301 with 59 hits in 80 games with 50 RBI, 12 doubles and seven home runs. Six of the doubles and four home runs came last season as he continues to make strides. He’s versatile enough to play anywhere in the middle infield or even in Centerfield as he is willing to do whatever helps the team.

“I’ve never been around a kid that has that kind of work ethic. A lot of success that you have are things that are done behind the scenes and he’s always willing to go hit extra and lift extra,” baseball Coach and former MSU player Luke Adkins said. “It’s hard to believe that he’s a senior already. We try to push guys to be multiple sport athletes and he’s excelled at all of them.”

Adkins saw Pulliam Messing around one day in a punt, pass and kick competition as a sophomore and watched as the soccer player booted an end-over-end punt 50 plus yards. The baseball Coach went to football Coach Chris Jones and told him he had a potential star on his hands.

Three years later, Pulliam has cemented himself as one of the top punters in the country. This season, he had 38 punts for 45.8 yards per punt with 14 downed inside the 20 and a long of 71 yards. He was a must-see for Yellow Jacket fans.

“I had to beg him to play but I’m glad it worked out. Then I had to teach him to kick that thing 71 yards,” Jones joked about Pulliam. “He’s a natural and has always been that way. He has a gift from God, and I was blessed to coach him. He’s probably the most gifted kicker I’ve ever seen in my life.”

As versatile athlete as the Bulldogs received, MSU also picked up a great student and a representative that will be invaluable to the Athletic department and for the University. The Bulldogs had some competition for his services, too.

While Lemonis and Mike Leach’s staff worked hand in hand to make it happen, the work that Pulliam put in during the summer at Camps and also this season on the field earned him opportunities from around the country. Alabama, Ole Miss, Marshall, Troy and Southern Miss were just a few places that wanted him to come play both sports for their schools.

In the end, home won. The Pulliams and MSU couldn’t be happier.

“They’re all aboard. We’ve been communicating for the past few months and talked on both sides,” Pulliam said. “Everyone is all in and I’m excited for the opportunity. This season was probably one of my best seasons and so a lot of football offers were thrown at me so everything was getting to the point where I had to make a decision. Staying home is going to be great.”