Stark Museum of Art recognizes McNeese art students – American Press

Stark Museum of Art recognizes McNeese art students Published 11:47 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

McNeese State University students’ artwork r received Best of Show and Honorable Mention Awards at the College Juried Art Exhibition at the Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas.

Madison Poindexter, an art major from Lake Charles, earned the Best of Show award with her charcoal drawing titled, “Reaching For…”, depicting several hands from different Angles reaching up.

“I am very grateful to the Stark Museum of Art for awarding me Best of Show and for allowing me to display my talent,” Poindexter said. “This award reassures me that my artwork and skills have not gone unnoticed.”

Poindexter said hands can be difficult to draw, so she had to really study the intricate details of the hand for this piece. She is majoring in art with a concentration in painting and is considering expanding to art education. McNeese art student Anna Alamo nd of Sulfur received an Honorable mention for her Acrylic piece, “The Glass Apple.”

“This award helps to remind me that I’m going in the right direction. I feel more confident about my intuition and empowered to extend my reach into more media contents,” Alamond said.

The work was an exploration of some of Alamond’s personal fears about the perception of womanhood. She is majoring in art education with a concentration in Printmaking and plans to teach high school visual arts.

Other McNeese students displaying art in the show include Abigail Brumett of Westlake and Mary Rollins and Sulphur.