Stark County high school football scores
Six area high school football teams have reached the third round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs, including a pair of Stark County Division II heavyweights — Lake and Massillon. Those two play tonight, along with Garaway. Saturday’s games feature Canton South, Indian Valley and West Branch.
All games start at 7 pm Return here throughout Friday and Saturday night for the latest scores.
Friday’s OHSAA football playoff scores
Division II, Region 7
- Massillon 42, Big Walnut 21, FINAL
- Lake 16, Westerville South 7, FINAL
Division V, Region 17
- Lake County Perry 27, Garaway 17, FINAL
Saturday’s OHSAA football playoff schedule
Division IV, Region 13
- Well. 1 West Branch (11-1) vs. No. 13 Buchtel (7-4)
- Well. 7 Canton South (9-3) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (9-3)
Division IV, Region 15
- Well. 4. Indian Valley (9-3) vs. No. 9 col. Ready (8-3)
Division I
Region 1
St. Edward 28, St. Ignatius 7
Mentor 42, Medina 21
Region 2
Olentangy Liberty 14, Perrysburg 3
Springfield 42, Centerville 14
Region 3
Gahanna-Lincoln 38, Pickerington Central 14
New Albany 20, Upper Arlington 7
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 24, Mason 16
Lakota West 30, Cin. Elder 10
Division II
Region 5
Hoban 47, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7
Hudson 16, Painesville Riverside 14
Region 6
Avon 45, Olmsted Falls 7
Toledo Central Catholic 42, Highland 6
Region 7
Lake 16, Westerville South 7
42 Massillon, 21 Big Walnut
Region 8
Cin. Anderson 55, Edgewood 35
Kings Mills 23, Cin. Winton Woods 16
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 33, Young. Ursuline 25
Chardon 10, Kenston 7
Region 10
Holy Name 17, Mansfield 16
Padua 35, Norton 7
Region 11
Bloom-Carroll 17, Sheridan 7
col. Watterson 24, Jackson 22
Region 12
Hamilton Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9
Tippecanoe 41, Western Brown 30
Division V
Region 17
South Range 34, Young. Mooney 6
Lake County Perry 27, Garaway 17
Region 18
Elmwood 28, Eastwood 7
Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0
Region 19
Harvest Prep 25, Wheelersburg 21
Ironton 35, Portsmouth West 7
Region 20
Valley View 38, Cin. Madeira 7
Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6
OHSAA football Playoffs – regional final pairings for Divisions I, II, III and V
Division I
Region 1
St. Edward vs. Mentor
Region 2
Olentangy Liberty vs. Springfield
Region 3
Gahanna-Lincoln vs. New Albany
Region 4
Cin. Moeller vs. Lakota West
Division II
Region 5
Hoban vs. Hudson
Region 6
Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic
Region 7
Lake vs. Massillon
Region 8
Cin. Anderson vs. Kings Mills
Division III
Region 9
Canfield vs. Chardon
Region 10
Holy Name vs. Padua
Region 11
Bloom-Carroll vs. Col. Watterson
Region 12
Hamilton Badin vs. Tippecanoe
Division V
Region 17
South Range vs. Lake County Perry
Region 18
Elmwood vs. Liberty Center
Region 19
Harvest Prep vs. Ironton
Region 20
Valley View vs. Milton-Union
