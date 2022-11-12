Stark County high school football scores

Six area high school football teams have reached the third round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs, including a pair of Stark County Division II heavyweights — Lake and Massillon. Those two play tonight, along with Garaway. Saturday’s games feature Canton South, Indian Valley and West Branch.

All games start at 7 pm Return here throughout Friday and Saturday night for the latest scores.

Friday’s OHSAA football playoff scores

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 42, Big Walnut 21, FINAL

Lake 16, Westerville South 7, FINAL

Division V, Region 17

Lake County Perry 27, Garaway 17, FINAL

Saturday’s OHSAA football playoff schedule

Division IV, Region 13

Well. 1 West Branch (11-1) vs. No. 13 Buchtel (7-4)

Well. 7 Canton South (9-3) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (9-3)

Division IV, Region 15

Well. 4. Indian Valley (9-3) vs. No. 9 col. Ready (8-3)

Division I

Region 1

St. Edward 28, St. Ignatius 7

Mentor 42, Medina 21

Region 2

Olentangy Liberty 14, Perrysburg 3

Springfield 42, Centerville 14

Region 3

Gahanna-Lincoln 38, Pickerington Central 14

New Albany 20, Upper Arlington 7

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 24, Mason 16

Lakota West 30, Cin. Elder 10

Division II

Region 5

Hoban 47, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7

Hudson 16, Painesville Riverside 14

Region 6

Avon 45, Olmsted Falls 7

Toledo Central Catholic 42, Highland 6

Region 7

Region 8

Cin. Anderson 55, Edgewood 35

Kings Mills 23, Cin. Winton Woods 16

Division III

Region 9

Canfield 33, Young. Ursuline 25

Chardon 10, Kenston 7

Region 10

Holy Name 17, Mansfield 16

Padua 35, Norton 7

Region 11

Bloom-Carroll 17, Sheridan 7

col. Watterson 24, Jackson 22

Region 12

Hamilton Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9

Tippecanoe 41, Western Brown 30

Division V

Region 17

South Range 34, Young. Mooney 6

Region 18

Elmwood 28, Eastwood 7

Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0

Region 19

Harvest Prep 25, Wheelersburg 21

Ironton 35, Portsmouth West 7

Region 20

Valley View 38, Cin. Madeira 7

Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6

OHSAA football Playoffs – regional final pairings for Divisions I, II, III and V

Division I

Region 1

St. Edward vs. Mentor

Region 2

Olentangy Liberty vs. Springfield

Region 3

Gahanna-Lincoln vs. New Albany

Region 4

Cin. Moeller vs. Lakota West

Division II

Region 5

Hoban vs. Hudson

Region 6

Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic

Region 7

Lake vs. Massillon

Region 8

Cin. Anderson vs. Kings Mills

Division III

Region 9

Canfield vs. Chardon

Region 10

Holy Name vs. Padua

Region 11

Bloom-Carroll vs. Col. Watterson

Region 12

Hamilton Badin vs. Tippecanoe

Division V

Region 17

South Range vs. Lake County Perry

Region 18

Elmwood vs. Liberty Center

Region 19

Harvest Prep vs. Ironton

Region 20

Valley View vs. Milton-Union

