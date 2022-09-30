Stark County high school football scores updates – OHSAA Week 7

League Races should narrow down quite a bit Tonight in Week 7 of the high school football season. McKinley’s game at Lake will have big Federal League implications. Same in the EBC with Alliance at Carrollton. CVCA at Northwest and Canton South at Fairless should bring a lot of clarity to the PAC-7.

Return here throughout the night for the latest scoring updates on those games and more. All games kick off at 7 pm, Friday.

Week 7 – Friday, Sept. 30

McKinley 13, Lake 14, Q1

GlenOak 0, Jackson 14, Q1

Hoover 7, Perry 7, Q1

Green 0, Louisville 7, Q1

Middletown (Del.) 6, Massillon 0, Q1

Lake Catholic 0, Central Catholic 0, Q1

Canton South 0, Fairless 10, Q1

CVCA 0, Northwest 0, Q1

Triway 0, Manchester 0, Q1

Tuslaw 7, Orrville 7, Q1

Alliance 0, Carrollton 0, Q1

Minerva 0, Salem 14, Q1

West Branch 12, Marlington 10, Q1

East Canton 0, Strasburg 0, Q1

Malvern 0, Buckeye Trail 0, Q1

Ridgewood 0, Sandy Valley 0, Q1

Claymont 0, Tusky Valley 0, Q1

St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast, cancelled

Federal League football standings

Lake ……….. 2-0 … 6-0

McKinley … 2-1 … 2-4

Hoover …… 1-1 … 4-2

Perry ………. 1-1 … 4-2

Green …….. 1-2 … 3-3

Jackson ….. 1-2 … 3-3

GlenOak …. 1-2 … 2-4

Stark County independents/others standings

Massillon ……………… 5-1

Central Catholic ……. 2-3

Louisville ………………. 1-5

St. Thomas Aquinas … 0-6

PAC-7 football standings

CVCA …………… 3-0 … 5-1

Fairless ………… 2-1 … 5-1

Canton South … 2-1 … 4-2

Northwest …….. 2-1 … 4-2

Triway ………….. 1-2 … 3-3

Tuslaw ………….. 1-2 … 3-3

Orrville …………. 1-2 … 2-4

Manchester …… 0-3 … 0-6

Eastern Buckeye Conference football standings

Alliance ………… 1-0 … 5-1

Carrollton …….. 1-0 … 5-1

West Branch …. 1-0 … 5-1

Salem …………… 0-1 … 4-2

Minerva ……….. 0-1 … 0-5

Marlington …… 0-1 … 0-6

Inter-Valley Conference football standings

Malvern ………….. 1-0 … 5-1

Newcomerstown 1-0 … 4-2

Buckeye Trail ….. 1-0 … 1-5

East Canton ……. 0-1 … 2-4

Tusc. Cent. Cath. 0-1… 2-4

Strasburg ………… 0-1 … 0-6

Garaway …………….. 1-0 … 6-0

Ridgewood ………… 1-0 … 5-1

Indian Valley ……… 1-0 … 4-2

Sandy Valley ………. 0-1 … 2-4

Claymont …………… 0-1 … 2-4

Tusky Valley ………. 0-1 … 1-5

