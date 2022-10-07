Stark County high school football score updates in Week 8
Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off tonight with several big games on the schedule. First place in the Eastern Buckeye Conference is stake in the West Branch-Alliance game at Mount Union. Federal League leader McKinley looks to stay hot (and even its overall record) when it hosts Jackson, while the two teams sitting just a half game off the lead — Lake and Hoover — meet in North Canton. Elsewhere, Massillon seeks a seventh straight win and the three leaders in the scrambled PAC-7 race will look to avoid upsets.
Miss any of our coverage throughout Week 8 here’s some of it: a breakdown of this week’s games, the area stat leaders through seven weeks, who we picked to win this week, the FridayNightOhio power poll, the latest Associated Press state poll and the OHSAA computer ratings heading into Week 8. Plus here’s a look back at our first half of the season award winners.
All games Tonight kick off at 7 pm Return here throughout the night for the latest scores.
Stark County high school football:GlenOak and Louisville football teams to turn stadium pink for Josette Beddell Memorial Foundation
Friday’s Stark County high school football schedule for Week 8
Jackson at McKinley
Lake at Hoover
Perry at Green
Louisville at GlenOak
Canisius (NY) at Massillon
Central Catholic at East Liverpool
Tuslaw at Canton South
Fairless at Manchester
Northwest at Triway
Orrville at CVCA
West Branch at Alliance
Marlington at Minerva
Carrollton at Salem
East Canton at Tusc. Central Catholic
Newcomerstown at Malvern
Sandy Valley at Claymont
Garaway at Tusky Valley
Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, canceled
Federal League football standings
- McKinley … 3-1 … 3-4
- Lake ……….. 2-1 … 6-1
- Hoover …… 2-1 … 5-2
- Jackson ….. 2-2 … 4-3
- Perry ………. 1-2 … 4-3
- Green …….. 1-2 … 3-4
- GlenOak …. 1-3 … 2-5
Stark County independents/others standings
- Massillon ……………… 6-1
- Central Catholic ……. 4-3
- Louisville ………………. 2-5
- St. Thomas Aquinas … 0-6
PAC-7 football standings
- Canton South … 3-1 … 5-2
- CVCA …………… 3-1 … 5-2
- Northwest …….. 3-1 … 5-2
- Fairless ………… 2-2 … 5-2
- Triway ………….. 2-2 … 4-3
- Orrville …………. 2-2 … 3-4
- Tuslaw ………….. 1-3… 3-4
- Manchester …… 0-4 … 0-7
Eastern Buckeye Conference football standings
- Alliance ………… 2-0 … 6-1
- West Branch …. 2-0 … 6-1
- Carrollton …….. 1-1 … 5-2
- Salem …………… 1-1 … 5-2
- Minerva ……….. 0-2 … 0-6
- Marlington …… 0-2 … 0-7
Inter-Valley Conference football standings
North
- Malvern ………….. 2-0 … 6-1
- Newcomerstown 2-0 … 5-2
- East Canton ……. 1-1 … 3-4
- Buckeye Trail ….. 1-1 … 1-6
- Tusc. Cent. Cath. 0-2… 2-5
- Strasburg ………… 0-2 … 0-7
South
- Garaway …………….. 2-0 … 7-0
- Ridgewood ………… 2-0 … 6-1
- Indian Valley ……… 1-1 … 4-3
- Claymont …………… 1-1 … 3-4
- Sandy Valley ………. 0-2 … 2-5
- Tusky Valley ………. 0-2 … 1-6
Looking back on Weeks 1-7 of high school football
Miss any of our earlier coverage this season, here it is:
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores, standings — see what happened in Week 7
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores, standings — see what happened in Week 6
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores, standings — see what happened in Week 5
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores — see what happened in Week 4
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores — see what happened in Week 3
Ohio High School Football:Stark County high school football scoreboard, box scores — see what happened in Week 2
Ohio High School Football:High school football scoreboard, box scores, story links — see what happened in Week 1
Stark County Football Season Preview:What you need to know for the 2022 high school football season