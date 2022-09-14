Stark County high school football schedule for Week 5

The Midway point of the high school football season in Stark County arrives this week. With it, comes the state’s reigning Division I champion, St. Edward, which visits Massillon in the area’s top game of the week.

But with Fairless, Lake and Malvern all sitting at 4-0 and Federal League play hitting its second week, it’s far from the week’s only big game. Our area’s full schedule of games follow below, with all games kicking off at 7 pm Return Friday night for scoring updates throughout the evening.

To help get you ready for the week, here’s the initial OHSAA computer ratings, a look at the latest Associated Press state poll and our own area power poll.

Friday, Sept. 16

GlenOak at Hoover

McKinley at Green

Jackson at Perry

Lake at Louisville

St. Edward at Massillon

Alliance at Central Catholic

Manchester at Canton South

Northwest at Tuslaw

Orrville at Fairless

CVCA at Triway

Warren JFK at Marlington

Ravenna Southeast at Minerva

Salem at Padua

West Branch at Howland

East Canton at Sandy Valley

Malvern at Ridgewood

Tusc. Central Catholic at Tusky Valley

Windham at St. Thomas Aquinas

Saturday, Sept. 17

Carrollton at Akron Garfield, 2 p.m

Federal League football standings

Lake ……….. 1-0 … 4-0

Green …….. 1-0 … 3-1

Perry ………. 1-0 … 3-1

Hoover …… 0-0 … 3-1

Jackson ….. 0-1 … 2-2

GlenOak … 0-1 … 1-3

McKinley .. 0-1 … 0-4

Stark County independents/others standings

Massillon ……………… 3-1

Central Catholic ….. 2-2

Louisville ………………. 1-3

St. Thomas Aquinas 0-4

PAC-7 football standings

Fairless ………… 1-0 … 4-0

CVCA …………… 1-0 … 3-1

Triway ………….. 1-0 … 3-1

Orrville ………… 1-0 … 2-2

Canton South 0-1 … 2-2

Northwest …… 0-1 … 2-2

Tuslaw ………….. 0-1 … 2-2

Manchester …. 0-1 … 0-4

Eastern Buckeye Conference football standings

Alliance ………… 0-0 … 3-1

Carrollton …….. 0-0 … 3-1

Salem ……………. 0-0 … 3-1

West Branch … 0-0 … 3-1

Minerva ………… 0-0 … 0-3

Marlington …… 0-0 … 0-4

Inter-Valley Conference football standings

Malvern ……………. 0-0 … 4-0

Newcomerstown 0-0 … 3-1

Tusc. Cent. Cath. 0-0 … 2-2

East Canton ……… 0-0 … 1-3

Buckeye Trail ……. 0-0 … 0-4

Strasburg ………….. 0-0 … 0-4

Garaway …………….. 0-0 … 4-0

Ridgewood ……….. 0-0 … 3-1

Indian Valley ……… 0-0 … 2-2

Sandy Valley ……… 0-0 … 2-2

Claymont …………… 0-0 … 1-3

Tusky Valley ………. 0-0 … 0-4

Looking back on Weeks 1-4 of high school football

