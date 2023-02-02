Star Valley Braves Provide Basketball Highlight of the Year

In a basketball game, there are all kinds of highlights. It’s not every day that at the prep level, you do something you might see at the professional level.

That’s exactly what happened last Thursday night in Afton.

Facing conference foe and Rival Evanston, the Star Valley Braves turned in a high school basketball highlight that certainly stands out. A loose ball turnover was scooped up with Star Valley freshman guard Cooper Lancaster. As he drives towards the basket down the left side of the lane, the freshman decided on an old-school, NBA play rather than going in for the lay-up. Sr. Jacob Hodges provided the fireworks.

The video was sent to WyoPreps by Star Valley head Coach Mitchell Schwab from SVI Media. It’s the talented duo of SVI Media’s Duke Dance and Dahl Erickson on the call. There weren’t expecting what happened either…

Here is a reverse angle sent in by Coach Schwab. The video is courtesy of Lala Hodges.

The bigger question is, was this something Lancaster and Hodges had worked on in practice or was this truly ad-lib? Also, it wasn’t like this occurred late in the game during the mop-up time of a blowout. This was early in the second quarter.

It doesn’t matter what the answer is because it’s just an awesome play for any high school-level basketball player.

Oh, yes, the Braves protected their home court and won the game over Evanston, 68-45.

Dance told WyoPreps that the same thing happened in the JV game before the varsity game highlight. Here is that video, courtesy of Michele Johnson.