Star Student Athlete: Clearwater Student Helps Kids Off Football Field

CLEARWATER, FL — We all know student-athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

Here at Patch, we’ve launched an initiative to help recognize these Heroes making a difference in their communities. We’re working to let all your Neighbors know the individual stories behind the leaderboard. This Submission comes from Katie Gordon who Nominated her nephew, Riley, of Clearwater.

“Riley is the kind of teenager everyone wishes was their own,” Gordon said. “He has radiated kindness and inclusion since he was little, which led him to start a Best Buddies chapter at his high school, Calvary Christian.” Gordon said Riley the club has inspired him to do more for local children with special needs.

“He’s raised thousands of dollars for the chapter and provided an experience for so many local special needs kids,” she said. “From monthly gatherings of activities like kickball, bowling and crafts to more major events like throwing large birthday parties for kids who didn’t even have friends to attend.” Most recently, Gorden said Riley arranged for some of his buddies from his varsity football team at Calvary Christian High School to ask a young lady with Down’s syndrome who had never attended a dance at her senior homecoming.

“The young lady chose his buddy, Ricky, to take her and Riley Tagged along to the festivities as well,” Gordon said. “Riley leads by example and watching others follow his lead is such a blessing to watch. He’s in a league of his own. He does what’s right even when no one is looking.” Keep up the great work, Riley!