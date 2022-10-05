Star Leeds missed out on has been at it again in the Champions League

With each passing week, Leeds United’s failure to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks worse and worse.

The Georgian has been the star of Serie A so far this season, grabbing five goals in eight appearances alongside a further assist.

It’s not just in Italy where this young man has been making waves either. He Tore Liverpool Apart in the Champions League last month, and he was at it again on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win away at Ajax this week, and while those stats alone are impressive, his all-around game probably warranted even more.

He was constantly getting into dangerous positions – having no fewer than five shots, while he was pressing intently from the front, making two tackles during the game.

‘Kvaradona’ as he has become known is becoming one of the very best young players in Europe, and he could have been playing in the Premier League by now.

Indeed, The youngster admitted last year that he was in talks with Leeds about a move to Elland Road, but for one reason or another, a transfer never came to fruition and a move to Napoli got over the line instead.

The 21-year-old has taken to life in Europe’s top Leagues like a duck to water, and he’s probably already worth at least double what Napoli paid for him this summer.

Now, this looks like one of the most regrettable near misses in Leeds United’s recent history, and as Kvaratskkelia’s star continues to grow, Leeds will continue to kick themselves for failing to capture this budding superstar.

This must sting as a Leeds fan, but from a neutral’s perspective it has to be said that it would be brilliant to see the Winger coming to the Premier League eventually because he’s one of the most mesmerically talented players around right now.

