Star has 6 goals in 8 games since Arteta released him at Arsenal, absolutely on fire

Well, Alexandre Lacazette is clearly loving life since Arsenal released him under Mikel Arteta.

Lacazette left North London on a free transfer during the summer window and wound up re-signing for Lyon in Ligue 1, who sold him for £46 million five years earlier.

The 31-year-old won’t go down as an Arsenal Legend by any means, but he was a popular figure in North London and he and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did score a combined 50 goals across all competitions during Unai Emery’s first season.

However, the France international gradually declined under Arteta, so much so that he only managed a disappointing two Premier League goals from open play during the 2021-22 campaign.

And with that in mind, well who can blame Arsenal for not extending his contract?

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

And although the Gunners remain better without him, with Gabriel Jesus ripping up the Premier League this season, it’s fair to say Lacazette is also benefitting from leaving the club.

That’s because he scored again on Wednesday night as Lyon suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Lorient.

In doing so, Lacazette now has six goals from eight appearances since returning to the Ligue 1 outfit earlier in the summer.

He has netted four goals in six league outings, and also scored in Friendlies against Inter Milan and Feyenoord respectively.

Clearly the former Arsenal Marksman is enjoying his football again and, having left as club captain, his teammates, Arteta and indeed the majority of the supporters will be happy to see him regain his Midas touch in front of goal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

