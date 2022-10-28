Star guests build EHF EURO excitement on Handball Hour podcasts

The partnership began at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 and was deemed a success with an array of high-profile players, coaches and experts featuring on the podcast, which enjoyed a broad listenership across 130 countries.

It continued at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark where more than 40,000 trackable downloads were recorded. Furthermore, the podcast voted no. 3 in Chartable’s Global trending chart for sports podcasts during the final weekend.

The EHF EURO episodes will be available in English on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify as well as being Embedded on eurohandball.com.

The opening two podcasts in the special pre-championship series had a Balkan flare, in keeping with the locations of November’s event.

In the first episode, Montenegro’s star players Jovanka Radicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic spoke about their vastly different perspectives on the historic gold medal in 2012, the team’s unique character that makes them such a Nightmare for opponents to deal with and what they are looking forward to as co-hosts of this championship.

Next up were 2020’s “Queens of Shock” Croatia, looking back at how they navigated their way to a remarkable Bronze medal and the impact it has had on the team and personally for guests Katarina Jezic and Ana Debelic.

And the third Episode stars the superb Henny Reistad, the outstanding player of 2021 with her performances at the EHF FINAL4 with Vipers and the World Championship final with Norway.

Reistad’s speaks about her growing role within the Norway national team, being described as the most complete player in the world by Nora Mørk and what has driven her rise to the top of world handball at such a young age.