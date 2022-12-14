Star gone, Coach sidelined, North Quincy girls basketball Rebuilding

QUINCY — Ironically, for a team that returned four starters from a club that went 24-1 last winter, you can’t say that stability is a Hallmark of the North Quincy High girls basketball program these days.

For the second straight year, the Raiders have had to endure a coaching change on the eve of the season. And the one starter from 2021-22 who isn’t back was the one NQ was hoping to build a state-championship team around. That would be star guard Orlagh Gormley, who transferred to prep school after a standout sophomore campaign in which she averaged 27.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and became one of the best players in the state.

If replacing Gormley wasn’t challenging enough, Coach Matt Ramponi had to take a leave of absence after his wife became seriously ill. She’s thankfully on the mend — Ramponi calls it a “miracle” — but he’s had to temporarily bow out of both coaching and his job as the school’s Dean of students as he tends to the needs of his wife and their 2-year- old daughter, Ava.

More:The show must go on: North Quincy boys basketball aims high without star Daithi Quinn

Ramponi, who took over the reins just before last season when Paul Bregoli stepped away — “We had never even met each other until the first day of basketball (tryouts),” he said of his players — guided NQ to the Division 2 state quarterfinals in his debut and had big plans for 2022-23 with Gormley as the centerpiece.

Ramponi might be back later in the season, but Gormley is firmly entrenched at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline.

And suddenly, North Quincy’s bright future appears a little clouded.

“It’s a lot,” junior Captain Ava Bryan said of all the recent changes, “but we’re working together. We’re all friends. We have good Unity going. We just need to get playing (time together) and we’ I’ll be fine eventually.”

North Quincy looked good in spots in Tuesday’s season-opening loss to visiting Duxbury. The Raiders fell behind by 10 after one quarter but rallied to take a late lead before falling in overtime, 50-47. That equals their loss total for all of last year, but NQ has plenty of believers, even in a post-Gormley world.

Start with Ramponi, who couldn’t be in attendance Tuesday but was there in spirit. He plans to stay in touch with his players, while Assistant Stephanie Geehan serves as interim coach.

“They lose their first Coach (Bregoli), they get a new coaching staff they’ve never met,” Ramponi said, noting all the challenges this group has gone through. “They go on this run (last year’s unbeaten regular season) that’s amazing. And then they lose their Captain to prep school and then they lose the Coach they just got. Yet these kids are showing up every day and working their tails off.

“In the big picture of life, these kids, their resiliency, their love for each other, their commitment to each other (is impressive). It pains me that life throws these types of curveballs (at them). But they’re going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

That, essentially, is North Quincy’s rallying cry this winter.

“We want to prove people wrong,” said Bryan, who had a team-high 14 points in the opener. “People are going to look down upon us and think they can beat us easily. But we’re a strong team and we’ll definitely fight back.”

Gormley believes so. She was in the gym Tuesday night cheering her former teammates on. It was a case of returning the favor after the Raiders, as a team, trekked over to Thayer Academy in Braintree last Friday to watch Gormley score her 1,000th career point. Gormley’s older sister, Aoibhe, plays for Thayer, making the milestone “definitely a cool experience,” Orlagh Gormley noted.

“That was exciting,” Bryan agreed. “It was good to support her. She’s still our friend. We wish her the best. It was a good moment to see.”

“They came to my last home game, so I had to support them,” Gormley said. “They’ll always be my best friends, so it’s good to come to their games.”

Gormley’s new team is off to a 2-1 start. She thinks her old team will be just fine, too, as the four returning starters — junior center Autumn O’Campos, junior guard Molly Toland, senior guard/forward Bridget Capone and Bryan — adjust to life without her. (The new starter is junior point guard Mary Saccoach, a transfer from Quincy High.)

“I think they’re going to be a good team this year,” Gormley predicted. “They started off a little slow, but in the second half they played really well together. Autumn had a great game (with 11 points), and so did Ava. They just got in foul trouble early, but other than that it was a good game overall.”

Opening with Duxbury was appropriate for NQ. After all, the prep school also took a big bite out of the Dragons’ roster this season as guard Molly Donovan transferred to St. George’s after leading Duxbury in both scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (11.7) last winter as a sophomore.

“Both (teams are) in the same boat,” Duxbury Coach Brian Keller noted. “I think it was (deflating at first to lose Donovan), but getting into the offseason and getting the chance to play, we had great turnout, that helped us get the transition going before November. The main thing is, there’s opportunities for a lot more of these kids (with Donovan gone). We’re young, so we might have some tough games here and there, but we compete. Everybody’s going to get a chance.”

Keller Predicted that Duxbury will be more balanced offensively this season — sophomore guard Lyla Peters led the way with 16 points on Tuesday, and sophomore guard Kendall Quinn (9 points) and senior forward Amanda Donovan (8 points) chipped in — and Geehan is thinking the same way for NQ.

“I don’t think that our (scoring) is going to be as centralized as it was last year,” Geehan said. “There are going to be games, based on matchups, where we see different players shine.”

Along with Bryan and O’Campos, NQ got 7 points from Toland and 6 from Capone. Foul trouble meant that Geehan had to go to her bench early and often, and subs Caroline O’Donnell (5 points) and Jillian Jaehnig (4 points), among others, gave a good account of themselves.

Whether that balanced approach can get NQ anywhere close to last season’s heights remains to be seen. But Ramponi thinks Geehan, whose own playing career included a state title at Braintree High, a starring role at Fairfield University and a two-year hitch in Europe’s pro leagues, is perfectly capable of keeping the ship afloat in his absence.

“She’s amazing,” they said. “She has more than enough resume, so to speak, to coach these girls. They’re in such good hands.”

Ramponi also thinks Bryan can elevate her game after averaging 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. “She can score at all three levels,” they said. “She can cover almost every position. Super coachable.”

Gormley obviously leaves a void, one that the Raiders will be attempting to fill all winter. But Keller, for one, isn’t writing them off.

“She’s a superb player,” Keller said of Gormley. “She’s unguardable. It definitely makes a big difference (not having her on the court). But I thought their kids played really hard. They had great experience themselves last year going so deep (into the tournament). That whole starting group basically is back, and they’re a tough-knit group.”