Star gone, Coach sidelined, North Quincy girls basketball Rebuilding

QUINCY — Ironically, for a team that returned four starters from a club that went 24-1 last winter, you can’t say that stability is a Hallmark of the North Quincy High girls basketball program these days.

For the second straight year, the Raiders have had to endure a coaching change on the eve of the season. And the one starter from 2021-22 who isn’t back was the one NQ was hoping to build a state-championship team around. That would be star guard Orlagh Gormley, who transferred to prep school after a standout sophomore campaign in which she averaged 27.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and became one of the best players in the state.

If replacing Gormley wasn’t challenging enough, Coach Matt Ramponi had to take a leave of absence after his wife became seriously ill. She’s thankfully on the mend — Ramponi calls it a “miracle” — but he’s had to temporarily bow out of both coaching and his job as the school’s Dean of students as he tends to the needs of his wife and their 2-year- old daughter, Ava.

