Staples girls soccer wins CIAC Class LL title on Edwards’ hat trick.

HARTFORD — Annabel Edwards recorded a hat trick, all in the second half, to lift the No. 3 seed Staples girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over top seed Cheshire in the Class LL state Championship game Sunday at Trinity Health Stadium.

It was the second straight title for the Wreckers, who shared the LL crown with fellow FCIAC team Wilton in 2021. Staples’ only two losses this season came against St. Joseph. This is the third state title for the program overall.

All three goals for Edwards came in less than a 10-minute stretch early in the second half.

This was the first loss of the season for Cheshire. The Rams won the SCC tournament title for the first time since 2016.


