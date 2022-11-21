Staples girls soccer wins CIAC Class LL title on Edwards’ hat trick.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 2 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 3 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 4 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 5 of 32 6 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 7 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 8 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 9 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 10 of 32 11 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 12 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 13 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 14 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 15 of 32 16 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 17 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 18 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 19 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 20 of 32 21 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 22 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 23 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 24 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 25 of 32 26 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 27 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 28 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 29 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 30 of 32 31 of 32 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 32 of 32

HARTFORD — Annabel Edwards recorded a hat trick, all in the second half, to lift the No. 3 seed Staples girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over top seed Cheshire in the Class LL state Championship game Sunday at Trinity Health Stadium.

It was the second straight title for the Wreckers, who shared the LL crown with fellow FCIAC team Wilton in 2021. Staples’ only two losses this season came against St. Joseph. This is the third state title for the program overall.