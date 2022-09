The Staples football team has players who know how to win.

As the Wreckers try to make the CIAC Class LL Playoffs for the first time since 2015, they do so with players who already have Sporting Championship rings, just from other sports.

Last spring the Staples boys lacrosse and rugby teams won state championships and the football team has players from both of those squads.

The benefit of having players coming off state championships in other sports has been apparent to Staples Coach Adam Behrends.

“They bring that to the football team 100%,” Behrends said. “I was talking to our lacrosse Coach today about it and how I think what he’s done with the kids in lacrosse and what our rugby program has done is that the kids are rolling into big games expecting to win. They are also rolling into weeks where it may not be against a top team, but making sure we are handling business the same way. They have taken that from those other sports. “

Staples is 2-1 ahead of its Matchup Friday at 7 pm at Trumbull in a game with Class LL playoff implications, despite it still being September.

The Wreckers need the players with Championship pedigree as the football season nears the turn from the first third of the schedule.

None of the crossover players are making more of an impact early in the season than inside linebacker/tight end Michael Nealon and wide receiver/corner back Tyler Clark, both of whom stood out on the lacrosse team.

In fact, Clark scored the overtime winning goal in the state lacrosse semifinals.

“Most of our team played either lacrosse or rugby and we both won state championships,” Clark said. “The main thing we bring over from lacrosse to football is the competitiveness in practice. Every day has to be a Championship day. You can’t come out and not do your best one day if you want to be a Championship team.”

Clark is leading the Wreckers’ offense with 146 receiving yards per game with three touchdowns. He has the ability to make big plays at any moment.

“We can give (Clark) the ball in any part of the field and he’s one of those kids that can take it all the way any time he gets it in his hands,” Behrends said. “He is a great leader too, he keeps things moving in practice and keeps kids on point.”

Clark and quarterback Caleb Smith have formed a solid rapport in Smith’s first year for the varsity, according to Behrends.

Nealon was a CHSCA All-State and All-FCIAC lacrosse selection as a junior, but on the football team he leads the Wreckers in tackles with 37, averaging 12.3 a game, while also snagging three interceptions.

“(Nealon) gets our calls in and gets everybody lined up on defense,” Behrends said. “He and Andrew Rossman, who plays right next to him, are the bash brothers. They are two, old-school, downhill linebackers and everything gets funneled to them on our defense. The way they can come down and fit into a hole, is something you just don’t see as much anymore from linebackers. We set it up to go to (Nealon) and he doesn’t miss often, if ever.”

Nealon said the confidence that comes from knowing how to win can buoy up the Wreckers.

“The biggest thing we have carried over is knowing what it takes to win a state championship in terms of the time and effort you have to put in,” Nealon said. “We have been out here since June at 5:30 in the mornings lifting because we know what it’s going to take to be able to last until November and December and win the championship. It’s not something I hope for, it is something I am expecting.”