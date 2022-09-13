Stansbury Announces Akot to Hilltopper Basketball Roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.– WKU Hilltopper Basketball head Coach Rick Stansbury announced the addition of Emmanuel Akot it’s Tuesday. Akot will join the Hilltoppers with one year of eligibility remaining after stints at Boise State and Arizona.

“We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our family,” said Stansbury. “It’s very obvious he brings a lot of different abilities to the court. He’s a very experienced, versatile player that comes from a really good program with a winning culture. We’re excited to have him as part of our team.”

Akot most recently was a part of the 2022 Mountain West regular season and tournament Champion team Boise State. He was All-Mountain West Honorable mention after averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. He appeared in 31 games including 29 starts in the season.

In 2021-22, Akot was a member of the Mountain West Championship All-Tournament Team after scoring 43 points with 13 boards across the three tournament games. They logged 17 games of double figure scoring throughout the season, leading the Broncos in scoring on five occasions. Akot scored a career-high 24 points against St. Bonaventure in November.

Akot appeared in 23 games, starting in 10 of those contests, in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Boise State. He had 10 double-figure scoring games and led the Broncos in assists nine times, including both games the team played in the NIT.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Arizona. In his career with the Wildcats, Akot played in 17 games in his sophomore year and each of their 31 contests in his freshman year. He made four starts as a freshman and averaged 10.4 minutes per game.

During Pac-12 play in the 2017-18 season, Akot shot 52.2% from the field. He opened his college career by averaging 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across Arizona’s opening weekend.

Out of high school, he reclassified to the Class of 2017, joining Arizona’s class that had five ESPN Top 100 recruits with Akot at No. 43. As a five-star Recruit by 247Sports, he was No. 24 overalls. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game with Team Canada in the 2016 FIBA ​​U17 World Championships.