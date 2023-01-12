Stankovich, Women’s Golf announces spring schedule

University of Hartford Women’s golf Coach Pete Stankovich announced the spring portion of the 2022-23 golf schedule today (January 12, 2023).

Click HERE for the full schedule

“Our Women’s schedule will be a great mix of tournaments in some warmer locations in March like LPGA International and Kingsmill, but also some events we’re familiar with in our region in April,” said Stankovich. “We’re looking forward to getting started and competing against teams from the Northeast, as well as teams from other parts of the country.”

Hartford begins the spring in Daytona Beach for the Sacred Heart Spring Break Invitational on March 13th and March 14th. A regular inclusion on the Hawks’ spring slate, they will compete against a lot of Northeast competition. A new addition to the schedule, Hartford travels to Williamsburg, Virginia for the Kingsmill Intercollegiate Invitational on March 27th and March 28th. The site of multiple LPGA and PGA events, Kingsmill features a challenging course against quality teams.

The Hartford Hawks Invitational at Gillette Ridge will be on April 7 and April 8, and two days later, the Hawks will compete at the St. John’s Invitational in Hastings-On-Hudson, NY Moving from the fall to the spring this season, St Andrews Country Club presents a difficult golf course with a lot of elevation change and fast, sloped greens.

The final event of the season will be the Sacred Heart Spring Invitational on April 16th and April 17th in Milford, Connecticut. A staple event on the schedule, the Hawks have had plenty of experience and success navigating the course.