Stankevich, Men’s Golf announces spring schedule

University of Hartford men’s golf coach Pete Stankevich announced the spring portion of the 2022-23 golf schedule today (January 12, 2023).

“We look forward to getting our spring season underway and playing in a variety of events in different locations,” said Stankevich. “Our men’s schedule has us competing on some excellent golf courses against regional teams, as well as golf programs from other parts of the country. It should be great preparation leading up to the Big Sky Championship at the end of April.”

The Hawks begin preparation for their final season in the Big Sky Conference at the Sacred Heart Spring Invitational in Daytona Beach on March 9th and March 10th. Following a two-week break, Hartford returns to the links on March 25th and March 26th with the Battle at Rum Pointe in Berlin, Maryland. The Battle at Rum Pointe features a lot of quality teams from the Northeast and with the seaside location, dealing with the Winds will be imperative to the Hawks’ success.

A new event is next on tap for Hartford as it travels to Lake Worth, Florida for the Southern Invitational on April 3rd and April 4th – which would likely have the strongest field of teams the Hawks will compete against all season. The final tournament before the conference meet will be the LIU Shark Invitational in Brookville, NY on April 17th and April 18th.

Hartford concludes its season with the three-day Big Sky Conference Championship at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona from April 24th to April 26th.