Stanford’s Sierra Enge Named 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year

PAC-12 SCHOLAR ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

SAN FRANCISCO – STANFORD’s Sierra Enge has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2022 season, announced by the Conference today. Presented to one athlete in each of the 24 Pac-12 Sponsored sports, the award was established to highlight Collegiate student Athletes who go above and beyond in both academics and their respective sports.

Eng, a midfielder from Cardiff, Calif., graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology & Society and is currently working towards a Master’s in Communication. With an undergraduate GPA of 3.88 and a Graduate GPA of 4.06, Eng has excelled in the Classroom in her five years, earning her two Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll honors (2020-21; 2021) and two CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team honors (2021; 2022).

On the pitch, the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team (2020-21), All-Pac-12 Third Team (2021), and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team (2021) member helped lead the Cardinal to three Pac -12 Championships (2018; 2019; 2022), two College Cup Appearances (2018; 2019) and one NCAA Championship (2019).

In the 2022 season, Eng scored one goal, a game-winner on the road against DePaul, and tallied six assists, tying her for the most on the squad. Her eight points on the season are a career best.

In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility), on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletic achievements of the Nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.

A Scholar-Athlete of the Year is named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 Sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, Women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, Women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, Women’s golf, Women’s gymnastics, Women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, Women’s rowing, men’s soccer, Women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, Women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, Women’s tennis, men’s track & field, Women’s track & field, Women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2008-09 academic year.

ALSO NOMINATED: Hope Hisey, ARIZ; Eva van Deursen, ASU; Keely Roy, CAL; Hannah Cardenas, COLO; Zoe Hasenauer, ORE; Sophie Conrad, OSU; Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA; Haley Farrar, UTAH; McKenzie Weinert, WASH; Grayson Lynch, WSU.