Stanford vs. Pacific prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 7 best bets from proven model

The Stanford Cardinal and Pacific Tigers tip off the 2022-2023 college basketball season on Monday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. The Cardinal, who finished ninth in the Pac-12 last season at 8-12, were 16-16 overall. The Tigers, who were eighth in the West Coast Conference at 3-11, were 8-22 overall. Stanford has won the last 18 meetings with the Tigers, with its last loss coming during the 1933-34 season.

Tip-off is set for 2 pm ET. Stanford leads the all-time series 33-3. The Cardinal are 17-point favorites in the latest Pacific vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.

Pacific vs. Stanford spread: Stanford -17

Pacific vs. Stanford over-under: 139 points

PAC: The Over is 5-0 in the Tigers’ last five games

STAN: The Under is 4-1 in the Cardinal’s last five Monday games

Why Stanford can cover

The Cardinal returns eight of its top nine rotation players from a year ago, while also bringing in the program’s first transfer in 12 years and the first graduate transfer in program history in Michael Jones from Davidson. Jones started all 34 games for Davidson last year, averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and nearly two assists per game. He ended his Davidson career ranked fifth in program history in 3-point percentage (40.3 percent). Jones was one of two returners in college basketball to have scored 400 points, while shooting at least 46 percent from the floor, 42 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line last season.

Also expected to power the offense is senior forward Spencer Jones, who led the team in scoring last season at 12 points per game. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and nearly one steal per game. He connected on 47.4% of his field goals, including 37.6% from 3-point range, and hit on 75 percent of his free throws. He scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal loss to second-ranked Arizona last March.

Why Pacific can cover

The Tigers lost seven players from last year’s roster, but have added six transfers and one true freshman. Donovan Williams and Keylan Boone joined the Tigers after being teammates at Oklahoma State, while Judson Martindale (Holy Cross), Tyler Beard (Georgetown), Jordan Ivy-Curry (Texas-San Antonio), Cam Denson (Triton Community College), and Makai Richards (Eastern Washington) enter their first season with the team as transfers. Moe Odum is the lone freshman on the squad. The additions will help Coach Leonard Perry, Entering his second season on the bench, remake the roster.

The team’s top returning scorer is redshirt senior Luke Avdalovic. Last season, he averaged 10 points and two rebounds per game and was solid at the free throw line, connecting on 87 percent of his throws, second-best on the team. He played in 25 games a year ago, starting in a career-high 21. He registered his first career 20-point performance with 23 points against Santa Clara on Jan. 12.

