Stanford volleyball takes top seed in NCAA Women’s tournament
Stanford volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s tournament and will host one of four regionals if it advances that far.
The Cardinal, winners of 18 in a row, will host a first round match against 19-10 Pepperdine on Friday, December 2. With a win, Stanford would face the Winner of the LSU-Hawaii Matchup on Saturday. Their bracket also includes No. 4 seed Creighton, No. 3 seed Kentucky, and No. 2 seed San Diego. The other top seeds are Texas, defending national champion Wisconsin, and Louisville.